PHOTOS: Protests in Portland continue as federal agents respond

PORTLAND, Ore. (KRQE)- Following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, demonstrators have lead protests in Portland, Oregon for 52 days. According to the Associated Press, state and local authorities didn’t ask for federal help however federal officers are arresting individuals. Court papers from State Attorney General Elle Rosenblum state that masked federal officers are arresting people with no probable cause and are taking them away in unmarked cars. President Trump has hailed the actions of the federal officers and has stated he plans to send federal agents to other cities.
by: KRQE StaffPosted: / Updated: