PHOTOS: Protests in Portland continue as federal agents respond

Federal agents use crowd control munitions to disperse Black Lives Matter protesters near the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse on Monday, July 20, 2020, in Portland, Ore. Officers used teargas and projectiles to move the crowd after some protesters tore down a fence fronting the courthouse. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KRQE)- Following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, demonstrators have lead protests in Portland, Oregon for 52 days. According to the Associated Press, state and local authorities didn’t ask for federal help however federal officers are arresting individuals. Court papers from State Attorney General Elle Rosenblum state that masked federal officers are arresting people with no probable cause and are taking them away in unmarked cars. President Trump has hailed the actions of the federal officers and has stated he plans to send federal agents to other cities.

A Black Lives Matter protester burns an American flag outside the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse on Monday, July 20, 2020, in Portland, Ore. Several hundred demonstrators gathered at the courthouse where federal officers deployed teargas and other crowd control munitions. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Federal agents use crowd control munitions to disperse Black Lives Matter protesters near the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse on Monday, July 20, 2020, in Portland, Ore. Officers used teargas and projectiles to move the crowd after some protesters tore down a fence fronting the courthouse. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

A Black Lives Matter protester carries a shield while facing off against federal officers at the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse on Monday, July 20, 2020, in Portland, Ore. Officers used teargas and projectiles to move the crowd after some protesters tore down a fence fronting the courthouse. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Federal agents disperse Black Lives Matter protesters near the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse on Monday, July 20, 2020, in Portland, Ore. Officers used teargas and projectiles to move the crowd after some protesters tore down a fence fronting the courthouse. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

KaCe Freeman chants during a Black Lives Matter protest outside the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse on Monday, July 20, 2020, in Portland, Ore. Portland police early Monday detailed another night of conflict between protesters and federal forces outside the U.S. courthouse in Oregon’s largest city, including a small fire outside the building and tear gas deployed to disperse the crowd. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

William Isham examines wounds after federal officers used teargas and projectiles to disperse Black Lives Matter protesters at the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse on Monday, July 20, 2020, in Portland, Ore. Portland police early Monday detailed another night of conflict between protesters and federal forces outside the U.S. courthouse in Oregon’s largest city, including a small fire outside the building and tear gas deployed to disperse the crowd. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Federal agents disperse Black Lives Matter protesters near the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse on Monday, July 20, 2020, in Portland, Ore. Officers used teargas and projectiles to move the crowd after some protesters tore down a fence fronting the courthouse. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Protesters projected these words on the front of the Multnomah County Justice Center, Monday, July 20, 2020 in Portland, Ore (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus)

Mardy Widman, a 79-year-old grandmother of five, protests the presence of federal agents outside the Mark O. Hatfield Federal Courthouse in Portland, Ore., Monday, July 20, 2020. Widman said this was her first time protesting since George Floyd’s death because of her fear of the coronavirus but the Trump administration’s decision to send federal agents to Portland motivates her to come. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus)