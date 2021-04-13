PHOTOS: Protests erupt following police shooting of Minnesota man

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (KRQE/AP) – On Monday night, protesters gathered after a dusk-to-dawn curfew was announced by the Minnesota governor following the fatal police shooting of 20-year-old Daunte Wright. It was the second night of protests following Sunday’s shooting which comes amid the Derek Chauvin trial in which the former Minneapolis police officer is charged in the death of George Floyd.
On Tuesday, Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter and Police Chief Tim Gannon resigned. Gannon has said that he believed Potter mistakenly grabbed her gun while she was going for her Taser during the arrest of Wright at a traffic stop. Potter is a 26-year veteran and had been on administrative leave following the shooting.
During a press conference on Monday, Gannon released bodycam footage that shows three officer approaching a car before one of them asks Wright to step out of the vehicle. Authorities say they were going to arrest him on an outstanding warrant.
Court records indicate Wright was being sought after he failed to appear in court on charges that he fled from officers and possessed a gun without a permit during an encounter with Minneapolis police in June.