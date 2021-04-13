PHOTOS: Protests erupt following police shooting of Minnesota man

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (KRQE/AP) – On Monday night, protesters gathered after a dusk-to-dawn curfew was announced by the Minnesota governor following the fatal police shooting of 20-year-old Daunte Wright. It was the second night of protests following Sunday’s shooting which comes amid the Derek Chauvin trial in which the former Minneapolis police officer is charged in the death of George Floyd.

On Tuesday, Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter and Police Chief Tim Gannon resigned. Gannon has said that he believed Potter mistakenly grabbed her gun while she was going for her Taser during the arrest of Wright at a traffic stop. Potter is a 26-year veteran and had been on administrative leave following the shooting.

During a press conference on Monday, Gannon released bodycam footage that shows three officer approaching a car before one of them asks Wright to step out of the vehicle. Authorities say they were going to arrest him on an outstanding warrant.

Court records indicate Wright was being sought after he failed to appear in court on charges that he fled from officers and possessed a gun without a permit during an encounter with Minneapolis police in June.

A demonstrator heckles authorities who advanced into a gas station after issuing orders for crowds to disperse during a protest against the police shooting of Daunte Wright, late Monday, April 12, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

A demonstrator is arrested by police for violating curfew and an order to disperse during a protest against the police shooting of Daunte Wright, late Monday, April 12, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

A demonstrator raises their hand while facing off against a perimeter of police as they defy an order to disperse during a protest against the police shooting of Daunte Wright, late Monday, April 12, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Daunte Wright’s mother, Katie, eulogizes her son at his vigil, Monday, April 12, 2021, as the community responded to the police killing of 20-year-old Wright, with hundreds joining his family at the location on 63 Ave. N. in Brooklyn Center, Minn., where he was killed. (Jeff Wheeler/Star Tribune via AP)

Protesters, including Tristan Love who shed a tear, confronted police over the shooting death of Daunte Wright at a rally at the Brooklyn Center Police Department in Brooklyn Center, Minn., Monday, April 12, 2021. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Star Tribune via AP)

CORRECTS TO IDENTIFY PEOPLE AT LEFT AS GUARDSMEN NOT POLICE – Protesters confront National Guardsmen, Monday, April 12, 2021, at the Brooklyn Center Police Department in Brooklyn Center, Minn., as they protest the fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Star Tribune via AP)

A crowd gathers at the Brooklyn Center Police Department in Brooklyn Center, Minn., Monday, April 12, 2021, for a No Justice No Peace rally following the police shooting death of Daunte Wright. (Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune via AP)

Protesters including a man who got pepper-sprayed, confronted police over the shooting death of Daunte Wright at a rally at the Brooklyn Center Police Department in Brooklyn Center, Minn., Monday, April 12, 2021. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Star Tribune via AP)

State Troopers pushed the crowd back near the Brooklyn Center Police Department during a No Justice No Peace rally at the Brooklyn Center Police Department, in Brooklyn Center, Minn., Monday, April 12, 2021, following the police shooting death of Daunte Wright. (Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune via AP)

A protester points out to a National Guardsman while protesting the fatal shooting by police of Daunte Wright at a rally at the Brooklyn Center Police Department in Brooklyn Center, Minn., Monday, April 12, 2021. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Star Tribune via AP)

Motorists record video with their mobile phones as a line of police advances into a gas station in an effort to push back demonstrators gathered for a protest against the police shooting of Daunte Wright, Monday, April 12, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

A demonstrator cries as authorities move in to clear a gas station of a crowd during a protest in response to the police shooting death of Daunte Wright, Monday, April 12, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Motorists react as a line of police advances into a gas station in an effort to push back demonstrators gathered for a protest against the police shooting of Daunte Wright, late Monday, April 12, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)