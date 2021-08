SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham signed an executive order on Thursday declaring a state of emergency in Mora County. A press release states the declaration will provide new funding and other resources to support recovery from recent storms.

This is similar to declarations made for Lincoln, Chaves, Valencia, Eddy, and Doña Ana counties and will provide up to $750,000 for the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to support public recovery efforts organized by city and county officials.