Skip to content
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live/Video
Video Center
Live Broadcast
CBSN Live Stream
News
Top Stories
Local News
Coronavirus
KRQE+
2020 Elections
Larry Barker
On Special Assignment
Politics – Government
Legislature
Washington D.C. Bureau
U.S. News
World
Entertainment
Don’t Miss
Weird
Wildfires
BorderReport.com
MysteryWire.com
Top Stories
PHOTOS: President Trump honors fallen service members on Memorial Day
PHOTOS: Keselowski wins NASCAR Cup Series 2020 Coca-Cola 600
Vehicle flees after subject fires shots toward APD officers
Memorial Day weekend draws crowds and triggers warnings
Coronavirus
Latest Coronavirus News
New Mexico Coronavirus News
Local Resources for COVID-19
Tracking COVID-19 in New Mexico
Tracking COVID-19 in Navajo Nation
Trendline Charts: New Mexico COVID Cases by County, by Day
Phone numbers, websites to know during COVID-19
FAQ: Public Health Emergency Order
Essential & Non-Essential Businesses
COVID-19 Testing Sites
Filing for Unemployment
Small Businesss: CARESAct Loan FAQ
We’re Open
Weather
Radar
VIDEO Full Forecast
Closings & Delays
Alerts
Map Center
Ski Conditions
New Mexico Wind Conditions
Albuquerque
Rio Rancho
East Mountains/Edgewood
Santa Fe/Northern Mtns
Farmington/Northwest NM
Durango/Southern CO
Las Vegas
Roswell
Roads
Live Traffic Map & Cameras
Road Weather
Albuquerque I-40 Cameras
Albuquerque I-25 Cameras
Paseo/Coors/Rio Rancho
Bernalillo/550
I-40 Corridor
I-25/Northern New Mexico
I-25/Southern New Mexico
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
NFL Draft
Always On
ReportIt!
Submit a ReportIt!
Report It Photos
More
New Mexico Living
FOX New Mexico
New Mexico CW – My50TV
Contests
New Mexico Lottery
Horoscopes
About Us
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Email Newsletters
Meet The Team
Internship
Jobs/Career Opportunities
KRQE Cares
KRQE Digital
Mobile Apps
Sitemap
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
PHOTOS: President Trump honors fallen service members on Memorial Day
Photo Galleries
by:
KRQE Staff
Posted:
May 25, 2020 / 10:05 AM MDT
/
Updated:
May 25, 2020 / 10:42 AM MDT
President Donald Trump places a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery, in honor of Memorial Day, Monday, May 25, 2020, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, and Defense Secretary Mark Esper arrive to place a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery, in honor of Memorial Day, Monday, May 25, 2020, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
President Donald Trump salutes before placing a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery, in honor of Memorial Day, Monday, May 25, 2020, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
President Donald Trump salutes before placing a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery, in honor of Memorial Day, Monday, May 25, 2020, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates
Virus
News
App
Upates
Email
Updates
Coronavirus
Resources
Latest Video
City of Albuquerque to repaint ART lane red to prevent confusion
Video
City of Rio Rancho honors 2020 graduates with large display at sports complex
Video
BCFD increases patrols in East Mountains, report fire activity is up
Video
Opening and operating small businesses could change, post-pandemic
Video
Eastbound I-40 at Coors reopens following fatal wrong-way crash
Video
Hinkle Family Fun Center get their stolen American flag back
Video
📝 Report a Typo
📮 Submit a News Tip
📱Download the KRQE Apps