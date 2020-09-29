PHOTOS: Preparations ahead of first debate between Trump, Biden

President Donald Trump and former vice president Joe Biden will participate in their first debate on Tuesday, Sept. 29, in Cleveland, Ohio at the Case Western Reserve University. The debate comes as the country faces several crises including the coronavirus pandemic that has killed over 200,000 Americans as well as the nationwide protests for racial justice.

The Associated Press reports the meet-up between Trump and Biden comes as one of the most highly-anticipated general election debates in the history of presidential campaigns. The handling of the coronavirus is expected to dominate much of the night’s discussion as it has left schools and businesses closed, greatly impacting the economy. However, it could also be influenced by the recent death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The debate also comes days after the New York Times first reported President Trump’s tax history, revealing that he paid only $750 a year in federal income taxes in 2016 and 2017 and nothing in ten of the past 15 years. Two more presidential debates will take place, one on October 15 and another on October 22.

Preparations take place for the first Presidential debate in the Sheila and Eric Samson Pavilion, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, in Cleveland. The first debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden is scheduled to take place Tuesday, Sept. 29. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

