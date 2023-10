SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – More than 100 people gathered on the Santa Fe Plaza on Monday, Oct. 9, 2023 for the plaza’s first ever powwow.

The powwow took place on Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Native community members from New Mexico and across the world took part in the event. Many New Mexican residents also attended to watch the event and shop at the vendor booths setup on the plaza.

The event was hosted by the Santa Fe Indigenous Center.

Photos from the event can be viewed below: