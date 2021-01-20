PHOTOS: Politicians, celebrities attend 2021 inauguration

NATIONAL (KRQE) - Donald Trump and his wife Melania departed from the White House as his presidency came to an end on Wednesday, January 20, 2021. Trump left the White House on Marine One and arrived at Joint Base Andrews where Air Force One was parked.

He was met by hundreds of supporters as he addressed the crowd. Trump is the first president in modern history to not participate in his successor's inauguration following a tense election and his claims that it was stolen from him. Trump boarded Air Force One and according to the Associated Press will land at his private Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach Florida.