ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) People weren’t the only ones needing a haircut during the salon closures. Now that it’s warmer and doors are open for business, pet groomers in town are busier than ever fixing some rough DIY ‘K9 COVID cuts’ that owners tried to do themselves. Here’s a collection of viewer-submitted photos of their furry friends’ haircuts during COVID-19.

Stefanie Goo sent KRQE photo of Pebble’s before and after haircut.

Photo sent in from Amber Jaramillo.

Photo sent in of Bruce by Scott Brown | KRQE Web Producer.

Elizabeth Burralo sent before and after pictures of Myelo and Dotti.

Photo of before and after haircut of Mash sent in by KRQE viewer.

Sandra William sent KRQE photo of Dexter’s before and after haircut.

Kristen Padilla sent KRQE photo of Bruiser’s before and after haircut.

Photo sent in of Granger by Jamie Seymore | KRQE Reporter.

Photo sent in from Renee Spencer

Photo sent in from Amber Jaramillo.

Before photo sent in from Jacqueline Marie.