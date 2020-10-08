PHOTOS: Pence, Harris challenge each other during vice presidential debate

(KRQE) – Vice President Mike Pence and Democrat Kamala Harris faced off during the vice presidential debate at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Oct. 7. To guard against the transmission of coronavirus, Harris, and Pence took part in the debate behind a plexiglass shield.

Vice President Pence and leader of the president’s Coronavirus Task Force stated that “our nation’s gone through a very challenging time this year” and defended the administration’s response to the pandemic that has killed 210,232 Americans as of October 7 according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Calling the pandemic the “greatest failure of any presidential administration” Harris cited the seven milllion individuals who have contracted the virus as well as the millions of people who have filed for unemployment and stated that Joe Biden has a plan to conduct contact tracing and administration of a vaccine. Referring to President Trump’s conversations with journalist Bob Woodward, Harris accused Pence and the president of knowing about the virus and covering it up.

Pence said President Donald Trump’s decision to suspend travel from China stating it “brought us invaluable time to stand up the greatest national mobilization since World War II, and I believe it saved hundreds of thousands of American lives”.

He went on to say that Trump’s Operation Warp Speed will have “tens of millions” of the coronavirus vaccine by the end of this year and stated Biden’s virus plan looks “an awful lot like what President Trump and I and our task force have been doing every step of the way”.

