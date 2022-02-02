NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation reports difficult driving conditions in parts of Northern New Mexico Wednesday morning due to snow-packed and icy roads.

I-25 at Raton Pass on Feb. 2, 2022 at 6:11 a.m. Courtesy of NMRoads

US 285 at Pojoaque at 6:13 a.m. on Feb. 2, 2022. Courtesy of NMRoads

I-25 at St. Francis Dr. at 6:13 a.m. on Feb. 2, 2022. Courtesy of NMRoads

I-25 SB at Old Pecos Trail at 6:12 a.m. on Feb. 2, 2022. Courtesy of NMRoads

I-40 WB at Mountain Valley at 6:12 a.m. on Feb. 2, 2022. Courtesy of NMRoads

I-40 WB at Martin Road at 6:11a.m. on Feb. 2, 2022. Courtesy of NMRoads