Photos: Pandemic turns summer into European tourism’s leanest season

BRUGES, Belgium (AP) — Europe’s leanest summer tourist season in recent history is drawing to a close, six months after the coronavirus pandemic hit the continent. Experts say COVID-19 might even tighten its grip over the coming months. That means tourism losses piling up in the tens of billions of euros across the 27-nation European Union. In the Belgian city of Bruges, white swans instead of tourist boats rule the canals, hotels stand empty and museums count their losses.

