ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Students, staff, and families gathered at Pajarito Elementary School in Albuquerque’s South Valley on Friday to watch the “Realty One of New Mexico” hot air balloon inflate.

Principal Debra Larribas stood inside the gondola with the balloon crew and handed out the balloon’s trading cards to students.

This event was a part of the Albuquerque Aloft program coordinated by the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. The program started in 2005 and kicks off the Balloon Fiesta every October. More than 200 balloonists participated in this year’s Albuquerque Aloft at schools across the metro.

