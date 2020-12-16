Photos: Old West era town for sale in New Mexico

Photo Galleries

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The town of Gabriella sits southwest of Datil, New Mexico.

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A small New Mexico town built to replicate the wild west is up for sale. The so-called Town of Gabriella sits southwest of Datil, New Mexico. The town was built ten years ago.

The Town of Gabriella sits southwest of Datil, New Mexico.
Replica of a post office in the Town of Gabriella.
Replica of hotel in the Town of Gabriella.
Inside the hotel in Town of Gabriella.
Old buildings in the Town of Gabriella.
A small replica of a western church in the Town of Gabriella.
Front of the Dance Hall in the Town of Gabriella.
Inside the Dance Hall in in the Town of Gabriella.
Inside the Dance Hall in in the Town of Gabriella.
Inside the grocery store Inside in the Town of Gabriella.
Inside the grocery store Inside in the Town of Gabriella.
Inside the grocery store Inside in the town of Gabriella.
A stagecoach in the Town of Gabriella.
Buildings throughout the Town of Gabriella.
The Town of Gabriella sits southwest of Datil, New Mexico.

Other Photo Galleries

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Tuesday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery