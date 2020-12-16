NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A small New Mexico town built to replicate the wild west is up for sale. The so-called Town of Gabriella sits southwest of Datil, New Mexico. The town was built ten years ago.
Other Photo Galleries
- Photos: Old West era town for sale in New Mexico
- PHOTOS: Northern New Mexico sees difficult driving conditions Tuesday
- PHOTOS: The only total solar eclipse of 2020 spotted over South America
- PHOTOS: Difficult driving conditions in northern New Mexico Friday
- PHOTOS: Weather from around New Mexico Thursday