Photos of the Week – Sept. 27- Oct. 3
Photo Galleries
by:
KRQE Staff
Posted:
Oct 3, 2021 / 02:39 PM MDT
/
Updated:
Oct 3, 2021 / 02:40 PM MDT
Pedestrians walk past a coronavirus information mural on a street in Mombasa, Kenya Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)
Dorene Giacopini holds up a photo of her mother Primetta Giacopini while posing for a photo at her home in Richmond, Calif. on Monday, Sept 27, 2021. Primetta Giacopini’s life ended the way it began — in a pandemic. She was two years old when she lost her mother to the Spanish flu in Connecticut in 1918. Giacopini contracted COVID-19 earlier this month. The 105-year-old struggled with the disease for a week before she died Sept. 16. (AP Photo/Josh Edelson)
The Capitol is seen at dawn as a consequential week begins in Washington for President Joe Biden and Democratic leaders in Congress who are trying to advance his $3.5 trillion “Build Back Better” and pass legislation to avoid a federal shutdown, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
A woman holds a sign that reads in Spanish “Sex education to decide, contraceptives to avoid abortion,” as she jumps with another woman as part of the Global Day of Action for access to legal, safe and free abortion, outside the parliament in Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)
A regional train runs through the fog-covered landscape in the Taunus region near Wehrheim early Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Giant murals created by artist Priscila Barbosa are displayed in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. Top muralists have deployed around Sao Paulo participating in a week-long festival with giant paintings of their best work, turning what once was sanctioned graffiti into art works. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)
Summerleigh Winters Geimer, center, and her sister, Montana Winters Geimer, right, daughters of Wendi Winters, a community beat reporter who was killed in the Capital Gazette newsroom shooting, react during a news conference following the sentencing verdict of Jarrod W. Ramos, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in Annapolis, Md. Ramos was sentenced to more than five life terms without the possibility of parole, according to prosecutors. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Children play at a refugee center in Bialystok, Poland, on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. After enduring a decade of war in Syria, Boshra al-Moallem and her two sisters seized their chance to flee, but the journey proved terrifying and nearly deadly. Al-Moallem, originally from Homs but who displaced to Damascus by the war, is one of thousands of people who have traveled to Belarus in recent weeks and then found herself helped to cross the border with the help of Belarusian guards, something the EU considers a form of “hybrid war” waged against the bloc with the use of human lives. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
Lava from a volcano reaches the sea on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain in the early hours of Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. Lava from the new volcano on the Canary Island of La Palma reached the Atlantic ocean last night, at the area known as Los Guirres beach, also known as Playa Nueva (New Beach). (AP Photo/Daniel Roca)
Members of the “August 1st” Aerobatic Team of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force perform during the 13th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Zhuhai in southern China’s Guangdong province. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
An officer comes to the aid of a fellow officer wounded in clashes during an Indigenous protest against a proposed bill that criminalizes land invasions, outside Congress in Asuncion, Paraguay, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. If the bill passes it would affect several Indigenous communities who reside on improvised settlements pending the restitution of their lands. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)
In this photo taken using a drone, farmers spray pesticide at a paddy field in Chandauli district, Uttar Pradesh state, India, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., testifies about making her decision to have an abortion after being raped, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, during a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
A forensics team bury a group of 15 migrants who died trying to cross the Darien Gap, at the Guayabillo cemetery in Agua Fria, Panama, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. The migrants, who are buried with plasticized cards containing what little information investigators were able to gather, died of natural causes or in accidental deaths while crossing the Darien jungle trying to make their way to the United States. (AP Photo/Arnulfo Franco)
A man plays with a horse as another rides a camel at the Mediterranean Sea beach of Gaza City in the northern Gaza Strip, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. The beach is one of the few open public spaces in this densely populated city. (AP Photo/Hatem Moussa)
People hold a huge Chinese national flag during a ceremony to mark China’s 72nd National Day in Hong Kong Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)
Police are reflected in a puddle of water as they secure the area where politicians will file their certificate of candidacy before the Commission on Elections on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Manila, Philippines. Friday marks the start of a weeklong registration period for candidates seeking to lead the Southeast Asian nation that has been hit hard by the pandemic and deep political conflicts. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Three women pose for a portrait with their feet in the water, in Dijeri village, on the outskirts of Juba, South Sudan, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. Dijeri was flooded for a week when the waters receded at the end of September. It is the second year in a row that river Luri floods the village. Floods have displaced around 426,000 people across the country since May, according to the U.N humanitarian affairs office. (AP Photo/Adrienne Surprenant)
Tourists wearing face masks to help protect from the coronavirus gather near a giant flower basket on display at Tiananmen Square on National Day in Beijing, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. Hundreds of thousands domestic tourists flock to the square to celebrate the 72nd National Day of the People’s Republic of China over a week-long holiday. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
