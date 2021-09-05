Skip to content
Photos of the Week: Aug. 29- Sept. 4
Photo Galleries
by:
KRQE Staff
Posted:
Sep 5, 2021 / 04:06 PM MDT
/
Updated:
Sep 5, 2021 / 04:06 PM MDT
FILE – In this Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021 file photo, the Caldor Fire burns as a chair lift sits at the Sierra-at-Tahoe ski resort in Eldorado National Forest, Calif. The main buildings at the ski slope’s base survived as the main fire front passed. Last week, managers overseeing the fight against the massive wildfire scorching California’s Lake Tahoe region thought they could have it contained by the start of this week. Instead, on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, the Caldor Fire crested the Sierra Nevada, forcing the unprecedented evacuation of all 22,000 residents of South Lake Tahoe. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)
A barge damages a bridge that divides Lafitte, La., and Jean Lafitte, in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in Lafitte, La. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
A firefighter monitors the Caldor Fire burning near homes in South Lake Tahoe, Calif., Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. As the winds returned, the Caldor Fire roared over the Sierra crest and bore down on the southern end of Lake Tahoe. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Floodwaters cover Lafitte, La., in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
In this image provided by the U.S. Army, made with a night vision scope, Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue, commander of the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division, XVIII Airborne Corps, prepares to board a C-17 cargo plane at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, as the final American service member to depart Afghanistan. (Master Sgt. Alexander Burnett/U.S. Army via AP)
Thirteen American flags sit draped over outfield seating at Globe Life Field before a baseball game between the Colorado Rockies and Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. A suicide bombing last week in Afghanistan killed 13 American service members and 169 Afghans. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Petronas Twin towers decorated with colour lights during the 64th National Day celebrations to commemorate independence of Malaysia from British colonial rule, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
Healthcare workers treat a COVID-19 patient at the Ajusco Medio General Hospital in Mexico City, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. The country is now in the middle of its third wave of infections, a surge that began in mid-June and is just beginning to show signs of easing. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
Crews begin work on downed power lines leading to a fire station, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in Waggaman, La., as residents try to recover from the effects of Hurricane Ida.Power out, high voltage lines on the ground, maybe weeks until electricity is restored in some places _ it’s a distressingly familiar situation for Entergy Corp., Louisiana’s largest electrical utility. Entergy is hardly alone. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
FILE – In this Sept. 1, 2021 file photo, women protest against the six-week abortion ban at the Capitol in Austin, Texas. Even before a strict abortion ban took effect in Texas this week, clinics in neighboring states were fielding more and more calls from women desperate for options. The Texas law, allowed to stand in a decision Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 by the U.S. Supreme Court, bans abortions after a fetal heartbeat can be detected, typically around six weeks. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP File)
FILE – In this Sept. 1, 2021 file photo, a security guard opens the door to the Whole Women’s Health Clinic in Fort Worth, Texas. Even before a strict abortion ban took effect in Texas this week, clinics in neighboring states were fielding more and more calls from women desperate for options. The Texas law, allowed to stand in a decision Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 by the U.S. Supreme Court, bans abortions after a fetal heartbeat can be detected, typically around six weeks. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
The Manayunk neighborhood in Philadelphia is flooded Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in the aftermath of downpours and high winds from the remnants of Hurricane Ida. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
An exile Tibetan artist from the Tibetan Institute of Performing Arts holds a mirror for another before presenting a song at an event commemorating the 61st anniversary of the formation of the first parliament in exile, in Dharmsala, India, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. Tibetans mark this day as the Democracy Day. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)
An anti-government protester displays the three-finger symbol of resistance participate in a rally Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. Protesters demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha for his failure in handling the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
A Haitian migrant, holding his country’s national flag, pleads with Mexican National guardsmen not to detain migrants making their way to the US-Mexico border, in Escuintla, Chiapas state, Mexico, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
Muslim worshippers pray during Friday prayers at a gas station to protest severe fuel shortages that Lebanon has been witnessing for weeks, in the coastal town of Jiyeh, south of Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. Lebanon is mired in a devastating economic and financial crisis, the worst in its modern history. A result of this has been crippling power cuts and severe shortages in gasoline and diesel that have been blamed on smuggling, hoarding and the cash-strapped government’s inability to secure deliveries of oil products. (AP Photo/ Hassan Ammar)
This Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, photo shows the Supreme Court in Washington. The Supreme Court’s decision this past week not to interfere with the state’s strict abortion law, provoked outrage from liberals and cheers from many conservatives. President Joe Biden assailed it. But the decision also astonished many that Texas could essentially outmaneuver Supreme Court precedent on women’s constitutional right to abortion. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
People wearing face masks to help protect against the COVID-19 walk through a plaza near the entrance to Universal Studios Beijing in Beijing, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. The newest location of the global brand of theme parks officially opens on Sept. 20, though an adjacent shopping and entertainment district opened to the public this week. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
