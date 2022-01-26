PHOTOS: Northern New Mexico sees difficult driving conditions Wednesday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation reports difficult driving conditions in much of Northern New Mexico on Wednesday morning due to snow-packed and icy roads.

NMROADS states that intermittent and heavy snow may cause limited visibility. Difficult driving conditions are reported on I-40 from the East Mountains all the way to Tucumcari while I-25 from Santa Fe to Las Vegas is seeing similar conditions.

Those in the Eagle Nest, Taos, Mora, Wagon Mound, Roy, Las Vegas, Santa Fe, Bloomfield, Tijeras, Edgewood, Clines Corners, and Santa Rosa area are urged to use caution due to winter weather and difficult driving conditions.

I-25 at Raton at 6:42 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (NMROADS)

US 64/87 at Capulin at 6:43 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (NMROADS)

Bobcat Pass at 6:43 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (NMROADS)

Fairview Dr. in Espanola at 6:44 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (NMROADS)

US 285 at Pojoaque at 6:46 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (NMROADS)

I-25 at Glorieta at 6:46 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (NMROADS)

I-25 southbound at Old Pecos Trail at 6:49 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (NMROADS)

I-25 southbound at St. Francis Dr. at 6:49 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (NMROADS)

I-40 at Tucumcari East at 6:51 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (NMROADS)

I-40 at Santa Rosa West at 6:46 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (NMROADS)

I-40 at Clines Corners at 6:53 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (NMROADS)

I-40 eastbound at Moriarty East at 6:55 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (NMROADS)

I-40 at West of Edgewood at 6:57 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (NMROADS)

I-40 at Quarry Road at 6:58 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (NMROADS)

I-40 at Zuzax at 6:58 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (NMROADS)

I-40 at Carnuel at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (NMROADS)

I-40 at Continental Divide at 7:03 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (NMROADS)