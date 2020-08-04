PHOTOS: Northeastern Pennsylvania sees weather damage from Isaias

(WBRE/WYOU) – Tropical Storm Isaias is moving north east through Pennsylvania dumping several inches of rain and leaving behind widespread damage. Several counties are reporting power outages, flooded roads, and downed trees.

MONROE COUNTY

A fallen tree blocked access on River Road within the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area on River Road. People are asked to avoid the area.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY





Route 11 in Clarks Summit flooded between South Abington Middle School and Sheetz. Heavy traffic continued through the area as conditions worsened.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY

The creek in Gilberton rose by about two feet as rain continued to fall but the town has not experienced any flooding from Isaias as of 2:00 PM.

The wind picked up Tuesday afternoon in Pine Grove. Swatara Creek remained low as rainfall lightened.

WAYNE COUNTY







Main and 4th Streets in Honesdale saw flooding at the intersection of Route 191 on Tuesday. Traffic is being directed around the area. The flooding was caused by poor drainage along with the heavy downpours Tropical Storm Isaias brought.