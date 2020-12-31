PHOTOS: New Year’s Eve around the world

WORLD (KRQE) – Across the world people are celebrating the end of 2020. Australia is one of the first nations to ring in the new year due to it’s proximity to the International Date Line.

The celebrations come as restrictions are put in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and crowds are limited and face masks must be worn. The Associated Press reports that in past years, around one million people crowded Sydney, Australia’s harbor to watch fireworks on the Sydney Harbor Bridge.

However, this year, authorities urge residents to stay home with many watching the celebrations on televisions.

A signs adorns a security fence near the Sydney foreshore ahead of New Years Eve in Sydney, Australia, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. One million people would usually crowd the Sydney Harbor to watch the annual fireworks that center on the Sydney Harbor Bridge. But this year authorities are advising revelers to watch the fireworks on television (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

A man films the harbour foreshore on his mobile phone ahead of New Years Eve in Sydney, Australia, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. One million people would usually crowd the Sydney Harbor to watch the annual fireworks that center on the Sydney Harbor Bridge. But this year authorities are advising revelers to watch the fireworks on television (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

Children chase a giant soap bubble at the Blake Park, Mount Manganui, New Zealand as they enjoy New Year’s Eve celebrations, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. New Zealand is one of the first countries in the world to welcome in the New Year. (George Novak/NZ Herald via AP)

People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus walk though a shopping street Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

A woman wearing a face mask to protect against the coronavirus ridea a scooter past a banner welcoming New Year 2021 in Vung Tau city, Vietnam, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Hau Dinh)

A Kashmiri fisherman rows his Shikara, a traditional boat, as another catches fish on the Dal Lake as the sun sets in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. (AP Photo/ Dar Yasin)

A resident passes by New Year slogans at the entrance to a mall in Beijing Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. This New Year’s Eve is being celebrated like no other, with pandemic restrictions limiting crowds and many people bidding farewell to a year they’d prefer to forget. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

A crow sits on a pole against the last sunset of the year in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

A resident wears a mask to protect from the coronavirus on New Year’s Eve in Beijing on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. This New Year’s Eve is being celebrated like no other, with pandemic restrictions limiting crowds and many people bidding farewell to a year they’d prefer to forget. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

The sun sets at the Piha Surf Club on the west coast beach near Auckland, New Zealand, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. New Zealand is one of the first countries in the world to welcome in the New Year. (Jacqui Versey/NZ Herald via AP)

People cross the Irrawaddy River near Mandalay, Myanmar, during the last sunset of the year, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Aung Shine Oo)

People wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus visit Sensoji temple on New Year’s Eve in Tokyo Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)

Fireworks are launched from the Sky Tower to mark the changing of the year on New Year’s eve in Auckland, New Zealand, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. New Zealand and its South Pacific island neighbors have no COVID-19, and New Year celebrations there are the same as ever. (Michael Craig/NZ Herald via AP)

A security guard stands on duty as a phoenix is shown on a giant screen on New Year Eve in Beijing Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. This New Year’s Eve is being celebrated like no other, with pandemic restrictions limiting crowds and many people bidding farewell to a year they’d prefer to forget. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Visitors to a mall passes by Happy New Year greetings shown on a giant screen in Beijing Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. This New Year’s Eve is being celebrated like no other, with pandemic restrictions limiting crowds and many people bidding farewell to a year they’d prefer to forget. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge as New Year celebrations begin in Sydney, Australia, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. One million people would usually crowd the Sydney Harbor to watch the annual fireworks that center on the Sydney Harbour Bridge. But this year authorities advised revelers to watch the fireworks on television as the two most populous states, New South Wales and Victoria battle to curb new COVID-19 outbreaks. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

Fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge as New Year celebrations begin in Sydney, Australia, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. One million people would usually crowd the Sydney Harbor to watch the annual fireworks that center on the Sydney Harbour Bridge. But this year authorities advised revelers to watch the fireworks on television as the two most populous states, New South Wales and Victoria battle to curb new COVID-19 outbreaks. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

Don’t Miss: