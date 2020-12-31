PHOTOS: New Year’s Eve around the world

WORLD (KRQE) – Across the world people are celebrating the end of 2020. Australia is one of the first nations to ring in the new year due to it’s proximity to the International Date Line.
The celebrations come as restrictions are put in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and crowds are limited and face masks must be worn. The Associated Press reports that in past years, around one million people crowded Sydney, Australia’s harbor to watch fireworks on the Sydney Harbor Bridge.
However, this year, authorities urge residents to stay home with many watching the celebrations on televisions.
