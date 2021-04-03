PHOTOS: New Mexico stories of the week March 29-April 2

Albuquerque woman comes home to find stranger in her bedroom

(mugshot courtesy Bernalillo County)

New Mexico AG’s Office investigating animal hoarding accusations

Bee swarm rescued by off-duty Las Cruces firefighter

A Las Cruces firefighter and beekeeper is credited with safely removing a swarm of bees found inside a parked car on March 28, 2021 | Image courtesy Las Cruces Fire Department

Two mothers charged in fatal I-25 crash that killed two children

Recreational marijuana bill heads to governor’s desk for final approval

Navajo woman becomes viral sensation with skateboarding videos

Balloon Fiesta set to make full return Oct. 2

Zebra gives balloon crew a thumbs up to launch at Balloon Fiesta Park Sunday. (Allison Giron | Digital Content Producer)

Proposed development at quiet Rail Runner stop met with some pushback

Albuquerque high school opts for gender-neutral prom royalty

Albuquerque middle schoolers getting national recognition for creating sustainable moon city

Popejoy Hall announces reopening plans for 2021-2022 season

‘Without them, I don’t think any of us really could have survived:’ Events honor legacy of Cesar Chavez

United Farm Workers President Cesar Chavez talks to striking Salinas Valley farmworkers during a large rally in Salinas, Calif., on March 7, 1979. (AP Photo/Sakuma)

Albuquerque Press Club, historic building’s future in jeopardy

Road to El Santuario de Chimayo is quiet as few make Good Friday pilgrimage

Despite the state discouraging it, some still made the annual Good Friday pilgrimage to El Santuario de Chimayo.

Developers show near-final plans for Winrock park & lake

