PHOTOS: New Mexico stories for the week of April 12-17

PORT FOURCHON, LA (KRQE/AP) - The body of a second dead worker from a lift boat was found on Friday, April 16. According to the Associated Press, the body was found about 33 miles from the ship, the Seacor Power, an oilfield vessel that had capsized in hurricane-force winds about eight miles from the Louisiana coast on Tuesday.

Six people were rescued Tuesday and one body was recovered from the water on Wednesday. Eleven individuals are still missing. Rescuers have been hindered by bad weather and technical challenges.