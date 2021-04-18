PHOTOS: New Mexico stories for the week of April 12-17

Photo Galleries

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Albuquerque concert shows people violating public health order

Image Courtesy of Rob Zamora

‘Godzilla shark’: 300 million-year-old fossil discovered in New Mexico

A representation of Dracopristis hoffmanorum or “Godzilla Shark” discovered in New Mexico. (courtesy Jesse Pruitt/NMMNHS)

Video shows closer look at I-40 crash between a motorcycle and truck

Video has surfaced of an incident that shut down a good portion of I-40.

New Mexico educator with checkered past under investigation again

A long-time educator in New Mexico is being investigated for disturbing allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a student that dates back 20 years.

State responds to reports of ‘secret prom’ at Las Cruces high school

Mayfield High School in Las Cruces, New Mexico | Image Courtesy of KTSM

Doorbell video shows intruder on Albuquerque family’s porch for 6 hours

A man hung around the front porch of an Albuquerque home for six hours.

Local businesses jumping on TikTok to spike attention

Santa Fe Brewing TikTok

Rio Rancho runner collapses during masked cross country competition

A Rio Rancho senior with at least five years of competitive running experience, Adam Donaldson collapsed with his last steps of the race.

In the Mix: Southern New Mexico DJ finding an audience for her own sound

In the Mix: Marcy Angeles
Marcy Angeles is using traditional instruments like keyboards and bass, she creates what she calls less mainstream, electronic types of music and performs as a DJ.

Restaurants struggling to hire back employees as some want to stay on unemployment

Sign at the Sonic on Bridge in Albuquerque is gaining attention on social media.

Are COVID-19 contact tracing logs at restaurants being used?

It’s unclear how many of the contact tracing logs are getting used for contact tracing.

Dog found injured in Albuquerque ditch now ‘rolling’ his way into a new home

Griswald, a 4-year-old dog found abandoned in a ditch with a dislocated spine and bb-pellet wounds is now on the mend and available for adoption.

Explora waiting to reopen until Bernalillo Co. is under green level

Explora Science Center and Children Museum will remain closed until Bernalillo County is in the green.

UNM Regents propose tuition increase at all campuses

On Tuesday, UNM regents discussed the proposed increase and why they say the school needs the extra money.

Albuquerque company using hiring bonus to entice potential employees

Fresquez Companies’ hiring department says finding employees has been surprisingly challenging even as businesses start to ramp up.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES