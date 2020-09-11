PHOTOS: New Mexico commemorates 9/11

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Residents across New Mexico honor the lives lost during the 9/11 attacks on Friday, Sept. 11 2020.

On the morning of September 11, 2001, four coordinated attacks were carried out by the Islamist extremist group al-Qaeda against the United States, killing 2,977 people. Terrorists hijacked four commercial airplanes, crashing two into the North and South Towers of the World Trade Center and a third into the Pentagon.

Members of the fourth plane, Flight 93 fought back, and the plane was crashed into a field in Pennsylvania.

The Bernalillo County Fire Department held a 9/11 tribute to the honor the fallen on Sept. 11, 2020. There were 69 sets of bunker gear set out bearing the names of the firefighters killed that day. (Vincent Autry/KRQE)
Twenty-five firefighters prepare to participate in the annual stair climb to honor the firefighters killed on 9/11. Typically more than 100 firefighters climb 110 stories but the number of participants was limited this year due to COVID-19. (Vincent Autry/KRQE)
New Mexico Fire and Police Pipes and Drums perform at the firefighters’ annual stair climb to honor the fallen on September 11, 2020. (Vincent Autry/KRQE)
American flags are displayed at the Vista Verde Memorial Park in Rio Rancho on September 11, 2020. (Nick Burke/KRQE)
