PHOTOS: New Mexico commemorates 9/11

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Residents across New Mexico honor the lives lost during the 9/11 attacks on Friday, Sept. 11 2020.
On the morning of September 11, 2001, four coordinated attacks were carried out by the Islamist extremist group al-Qaeda against the United States, killing 2,977 people. Terrorists hijacked four commercial airplanes, crashing two into the North and South Towers of the World Trade Center and a third into the Pentagon.
Members of the fourth plane, Flight 93 fought back, and the plane was crashed into a field in Pennsylvania.