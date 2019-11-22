PHOTOS: Native Americans honor 50th anniversary of Alcatraz

FILE – In this Nov. 19, 1969, file photo, part of a band of Native Americans look over the main cell block of Alcatraz after occupying the island in San Francisco. The week of Nov. 18, 2019, marks 50 years since the beginning of a months-long Native American occupation at Alcatraz Island in the San Francisco Bay. The demonstration by dozens of tribal members had lasting effects for tribes, raising awareness of life on and off reservations, galvanizing activists and spurring a shift in federal policy toward self-determination. (AP Photo/RWK, File)