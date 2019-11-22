PHOTOS: Native Americans honor 50th anniversary of Alcatraz

Closings & Delays
FILE – In this Nov. 19, 1969, file photo, part of a band of Native Americans look over the main cell block of Alcatraz after occupying the island in San Francisco. The week of Nov. 18, 2019, marks 50 years since the beginning of a months-long Native American occupation at Alcatraz Island in the San Francisco Bay. The demonstration by dozens of tribal members had lasting effects for tribes, raising awareness of life on and off reservations, galvanizing activists and spurring a shift in federal policy toward self-determination. (AP Photo/RWK, File)

In this photo taken March 26, 1970, Eldy Bratt, 33, walks down the lonely corridor of a cell block on Alcatraz with her son Peter Bratt, left, and one of her daughters in San Francisco. The week of Nov. 18, 2019, marks 50 years since the beginning of a months-long Native American occupation at Alcatraz Island in the San Francisco Bay. The demonstration by dozens of tribal members had lasting effects for tribes, raising awareness of life on and off reservations, galvanizing activists and spurring a shift in federal policy toward self-determination. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
FILE – In this Nov. 19, 1969, file photo, part of a band of Native Americans look over the main cell block of Alcatraz after occupying the island in San Francisco. The week of Nov. 18, 2019, marks 50 years since the beginning of a months-long Native American occupation at Alcatraz Island in the San Francisco Bay. The demonstration by dozens of tribal members had lasting effects for tribes, raising awareness of life on and off reservations, galvanizing activists and spurring a shift in federal policy toward self-determination. (AP Photo/RWK, File)
FILE – In this Dec. 2, 1969, file photo, a new group of arrivals walks across the docking area with handfuls of possessions during the Native American occupation of Alcatraz Island in San Francisco. The week of Nov. 18, 2019, marks 50 years since the beginning of a months-long Native American occupation at Alcatraz Island in the San Francisco Bay. The demonstration by dozens of tribal members had lasting effects for tribes, raising awareness of life on and off reservations, galvanizing activists and spurring a shift in federal policy toward self-determination. (AP Photo/RWK, File)
FILE – In this Nov. 18, 1970, file photo, Sioux Indian John Trudell stands next to the teepee he set up for himself during the Native American occupation of Alcatraz Island. The week of Nov. 18, 2019, marks 50 years since the beginning of a months-long Native American occupation at Alcatraz Island in the San Francisco Bay. The demonstration by dozens of tribal members had lasting effects for tribes, raising awareness of life on and off reservations, galvanizing activists and spurring a shift in federal policy toward self-determination. (AP Photo/File)
FILE – In this Nov. 26, 1969, file photo, Native Americans play ball games at the main dock area on Alcatraz in San Francisco during their occupation of the island. The week of Nov. 18, 2019, marks 50 years since the beginning of a months-long Native American occupation at Alcatraz Island in the San Francisco Bay. The demonstration by dozens of tribal members had lasting effects for tribes, raising awareness of life on and off reservations, galvanizing activists and spurring a shift in federal policy toward self-determination. (AP Photo/File)
In this photo taken Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, Eloy Martinez, who took part in the Native American occupation of Alcatraz 50 years earlier, stands by a teepee on the island and looks out toward the bay and Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco. The week of Nov. 18, 2019, marks 50 years since the beginning of a months-long Native American occupation at Alcatraz Island in the San Francisco Bay. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
In this photo taken Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, Eloy Martinez, who took part in the Native American occupation of Alcatraz 50 years earlier, looks over a group photograph showing the occupiers displayed in an exhibit on the island in San Francisco. The week of Nov. 18, 2019, marks 50 years since the beginning of a months-long Native American occupation at Alcatraz Island in the San Francisco Bay. The demonstration by dozens of tribal members had lasting effects for tribes, raising awareness of life on and off reservations, galvanizing activists and spurring a shift in federal policy toward self-determination. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
In this photo taken Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, the word “Free” is painted below an eagle figure that hangs on the entryway to the main cell house on Alcatraz Island in San Francisco. The words were added during the Native American occupation of the island. The week of Nov. 18, 2019, marks 50 years since the beginning of a months-long Native American occupation at Alcatraz Island in the San Francisco Bay. The demonstration by dozens of tribal members had lasting effects for tribes, raising awareness of life on and off reservations, galvanizing activists and spurring a shift in federal policy toward self-determination. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
FILE – This Jan. 14, 2013, file photo, shows a restored water tower with words that read “Peace and Freedom Welcome Home of the Free Indian Land” seen through an entryway to the main cell house on Alcatraz Island in San Francisco. The words were first written on the water tower during the Native American occupation. The week of Nov. 18, 2019, marks 50 years since the beginning of a months-long Native American occupation at Alcatraz Island in the San Francisco Bay. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)
In this photo taken Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, the words “Indian Land” are painted on a building on Alcatraz Island with the Golden Gate Bridge in the background in San Francisco. The week of Nov. 18, 2019, marks 50 years since the beginning of a months-long Native American occupation at Alcatraz Island in the San Francisco Bay. The demonstration by dozens of tribal members had lasting effects for tribes, raising awareness of life on and off reservations, galvanizing activists and spurring a shift in federal policy toward self-determination. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
In this photo taken Feb. 1, 2018, Alcatraz Island is seen at sunrise on San Francisco Bay in this view from Sausalito, Calif. In the background is the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge. The week of Nov. 18, 2019, marks 50 years since the beginning of a months-long Native American occupation at Alcatraz Island in the San Francisco Bay. The demonstration by dozens of tribal members had lasting effects for tribes, raising awareness of life on and off reservations, galvanizing activists and spurring a shift in federal policy toward self-determination. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
In this photo taken Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, a guard tower stands near the main dock on Alcatraz Island in San Francisco. The week of Nov. 18, 2019, marks 50 years since the beginning of a months-long Native American occupation at Alcatraz Island in the San Francisco Bay. The demonstration by dozens of tribal members had lasting effects for tribes, raising awareness of life on and off reservations, galvanizing activists and spurring a shift in federal policy toward self-determination. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

