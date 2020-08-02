PHOTOS: NASA’s Spacex astronauts return from the ISS

Herman Cain, who was being treated for the coronavirus at an Atlanta-area hospital, died July 30, 2020. He was 74. (AP Photo/Molly Riley, File)Herman Cain announces his run for Republican candidate for president at a rally Saturday, May 21, 2011, in Atlanta. Cain had run a pizza chain, hosted a talk radio show and sparred with Bill Clinton over health care. He had never held elected office. He was a…