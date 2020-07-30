PHOTOS: NASA launches Mars rover Perseverance

(KRQE)- NASA launched its Perseverance rover on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. The rover’s goal is to bring back the first Martian rock samples to be analyzed in its search for signs of ancient life.
Perseverance lifted off on the United Alliance Atlas V rocket and is expected to reach its destination in seven months after traveling about 300 million miles. Perseverance is expected to land on Mars at the Jezero Crater on February 18, 2021, and will spend one Mars year, two Earth years, exploring the region.
NASA states the crater is the previous site of an ancient river delta and the mission is the most sophisticated rover NASA has ever sent to Mars. The rover was named by a seventh-grader from Virginia who submitted the winning entry to NASA’s “Name the Rover” essay contest that received 28,000 entries from students across the U.S.
Perseverance will also carry a helicopter named Ingenuity, which is a separate technology and is the first aircraft to fly in a controlled way on another planet.