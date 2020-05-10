PHOTOS: Mother’s Day under quarantine

Skip to content
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live/Video
Video Center
Live Broadcast
CBSN Live Stream
News
Top Stories
Local News
Coronavirus
KRQE+
2020 Elections
Larry Barker
On Special Assignment
Politics – Government
Legislature
Washington D.C. Bureau
U.S. News
World
Entertainment
Don’t Miss
Weird
Wildfires
BorderReport.com
MysteryWire.com
Top Stories
People invited to drive around Circuit of the Americas track Sunday to raise money for food bank
Guy Fieri raises over $20 million for restaurant workers
Legislative Budget Board member Mary González looks into funding challenges caused by COVID-19
Video
State of Texas: The long term impact of COVID-19 on colleges, jobs and groceries
Video
Coronavirus
Latest Coronavirus News
New Mexico Coronavirus News
Local Resources for COVID-19
Tracking COVID-19 in New Mexico
Tracking COVID-19 in Navajo Nation
Phone numbers, websites to know during COVID-19
FAQ: Public Health Emergency Order
Essential & Non-Essential Businesses
COVID-19 Testing Sites
Filing for Unemployment
Small Businesss: CARESAct Loan FAQ
We’re Open
Weather
Radar
VIDEO Full Forecast
Closings & Delays
Alerts
Map Center
Ski Conditions
New Mexico Wind Conditions
Albuquerque
Rio Rancho
East Mountains/Edgewood
Santa Fe/Northern Mtns
Farmington/Northwest NM
Durango/Southern CO
Las Vegas
Roswell
Roads
Live Traffic Map & Cameras
Road Weather
Albuquerque I-40 Cameras
Albuquerque I-25 Cameras
Paseo/Coors/Rio Rancho
Bernalillo/550
I-40 Corridor
I-25/Northern New Mexico
I-25/Southern New Mexico
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
NFL Draft
Always On
ReportIt!
Submit a ReportIt!
Report It Photos
More
New Mexico Living
FOX New Mexico
New Mexico CW – My50TV
Contests
New Mexico Lottery
Horoscopes
About Us
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Email Newsletters
Meet The Team
Internship
Jobs/Career Opportunities
KRQE Cares
KRQE Digital
Mobile Apps
Sitemap
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
PHOTOS: Mother’s Day under quarantine
Photo Galleries
by:
KRQE Staff
Posted:
May 10, 2020 / 02:17 PM MDT
/
Updated:
May 10, 2020 / 02:17 PM MDT
Miriam Clark, right, poses for The Associated Press with her daughter, Tye Clark, Saturday, May 9, 2020, in Cockeysville, Md. Miriam is in Maryland visiting Tye, administrative services manager of the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine Hospitalist Program, for a special Mother’s Day celebration. When Miriam, who lives in Newark, N.J., started feeling the symptoms of the new coronavirus in late March, she wasn’t able to get tested anywhere and her health started deteriorating quickly. So, she turned to Tye, who was able to get her admitted into Johns Hopkins in Baltimore for treatment. Ten days after being admitted, Miriam walked out of the hospital healthy after beating the deadly virus, on Easter Sunday. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Tye Clark, left, and her mother Miriam Clark check the information on a plant as they browse the isles at a nursery, Saturday, May 9, 2020, in Cockeysville, Md. Miriam is in Maryland visiting Tye, administrative services manager of the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine Hospitalist Program, for a special Mother’s Day celebration. When Miriam, who lives in Newark, N.J., started feeling the symptoms of the new coronavirus in late March, she wasn’t able to get tested anywhere and her health started deteriorating quickly. So, she turned to Tye, who was able to get her admitted into Johns Hopkins in Baltimore for treatment. Ten days after being admitted, Miriam walked out of the hospital healthy after beating the deadly virus, on Easter Sunday. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Jaxson Allen, 9, picks a white rose for his mom, Angela Banks, during a coronavirus-friendly event honoring mothers prior to Mother’s Day in the parking lot of Life Church in Walla Walla, Wash., Saturday, May 9, 2020. The church had drive-up service to give out free flowers, coffee and Italian sodas to all comers. (Greg Lehman/Walla Walla Union-Bulletin via AP)
In this Saturday, May 9, 2020 photo, a daughter holds a sign for her mom as she visits during a Mother’s Day drive-by caravan at The Palace Renaissance & Royale’s Kendall Campus in Miami, Fla. (Daniel A. Varela/Miami Herald via AP)
In this Saturday, May 9, 2020 photo, the Ferrer and Fernandez family wave to their matriarch Olbia Fernandez after not having been able to visit her for two months, due to the coronavirus pandemic, during a Mother’s Day drive-by caravan to honor the mothers living at The Palace Renaissance & Royale’s Kendall Campus in Miami, Fla. (Daniel A. Varela/Miami Herald via AP)
An elderly woman wearing a face mask to protect against coronavirus, holds flowers she have received on the Mother’s Day in a public garden during a two-day curfew declared by the government in an attempt to control the spread of coronavirus, in Ankara, Turkey, Sunday, May 10, 2020. Only senior people over 65 have been allowed to go out for four hours on Sunday. (AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici)
Mary Faye Cochran, 86, sings “You Are My Sunshine” over the phone to her son Stacey Smith through a window for a Mother’s Day celebration at Provident Village at Creekside senior living on Sunday, May 10, 2020, in Smyrna, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Mary Washington, 73, speaks through a window to her daughter, Courtney Crosby and grandchild Sydney Crosby for a Mother’s Day celebration at Provident Village at Creekside senior living on Sunday, May 10, 2020, in Smyrna, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Customers line up to by flowers on Mother’s Day at the Los Angeles Flower Market, Sunday, May 10, 2020, in Los Angeles. Families in the U.S. and elsewhere marked Mother’s Day in a time of social distancing and isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
An Uber worker carries a bouquet of flowers to be delivered during mothers’ day in Mexico City, Sunday, May 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates
Virus
News
App
Upates
Email
Updates
Coronavirus
Resources
Latest Video
Local man receives parade after COVID-19 recovery
Video
NDI New Mexico holds virtual gala
Video
FBI arrest Texas man for making threats on social media
Video
NM Republicans ask Attorney General Barr to review Governor's orders
Video
Heinrich: Remdesivir on its way to New Mexico
Video
‘Project Birthday New Mexico’ helps more than a dozen kids celebrate with parade
Video
📝 Report a Typo
📮 Submit a News Tip
📱Download the KRQE Apps