PHOTOS: Mother’s Day under quarantine

Miriam Clark, right, poses for The Associated Press with her daughter, Tye Clark, Saturday, May 9, 2020, in Cockeysville, Md. Miriam is in Maryland visiting Tye, administrative services manager of the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine Hospitalist Program, for a special Mother’s Day celebration. When Miriam, who lives in Newark, N.J., started feeling the symptoms of the new coronavirus in late March, she wasn’t able to get tested anywhere and her health started deteriorating quickly. So, she turned to Tye, who was able to get her admitted into Johns Hopkins in Baltimore for treatment. Ten days after being admitted, Miriam walked out of the hospital healthy after beating the deadly virus, on Easter Sunday. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Tye Clark, left, and her mother Miriam Clark check the information on a plant as they browse the isles at a nursery, Saturday, May 9, 2020, in Cockeysville, Md. Miriam is in Maryland visiting Tye, administrative services manager of the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine Hospitalist Program, for a special Mother’s Day celebration. When Miriam, who lives in Newark, N.J., started feeling the symptoms of the new coronavirus in late March, she wasn’t able to get tested anywhere and her health started deteriorating quickly. So, she turned to Tye, who was able to get her admitted into Johns Hopkins in Baltimore for treatment. Ten days after being admitted, Miriam walked out of the hospital healthy after beating the deadly virus, on Easter Sunday. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Jaxson Allen, 9, picks a white rose for his mom, Angela Banks, during a coronavirus-friendly event honoring mothers prior to Mother’s Day in the parking lot of Life Church in Walla Walla, Wash., Saturday, May 9, 2020. The church had drive-up service to give out free flowers, coffee and Italian sodas to all comers. (Greg Lehman/Walla Walla Union-Bulletin via AP)
In this Saturday, May 9, 2020 photo, a daughter holds a sign for her mom as she visits during a Mother’s Day drive-by caravan at The Palace Renaissance & Royale’s Kendall Campus in Miami, Fla. (Daniel A. Varela/Miami Herald via AP)
In this Saturday, May 9, 2020 photo, the Ferrer and Fernandez family wave to their matriarch Olbia Fernandez after not having been able to visit her for two months, due to the coronavirus pandemic, during a Mother’s Day drive-by caravan to honor the mothers living at The Palace Renaissance & Royale’s Kendall Campus in Miami, Fla. (Daniel A. Varela/Miami Herald via AP)
An elderly woman wearing a face mask to protect against coronavirus, holds flowers she have received on the Mother’s Day in a public garden during a two-day curfew declared by the government in an attempt to control the spread of coronavirus, in Ankara, Turkey, Sunday, May 10, 2020. Only senior people over 65 have been allowed to go out for four hours on Sunday. (AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici)
Mary Faye Cochran, 86, sings “You Are My Sunshine” over the phone to her son Stacey Smith through a window for a Mother’s Day celebration at Provident Village at Creekside senior living on Sunday, May 10, 2020, in Smyrna, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Mary Washington, 73, speaks through a window to her daughter, Courtney Crosby and grandchild Sydney Crosby for a Mother’s Day celebration at Provident Village at Creekside senior living on Sunday, May 10, 2020, in Smyrna, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Customers line up to by flowers on Mother’s Day at the Los Angeles Flower Market, Sunday, May 10, 2020, in Los Angeles. Families in the U.S. and elsewhere marked Mother’s Day in a time of social distancing and isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
An Uber worker carries a bouquet of flowers to be delivered during mothers’ day in Mexico City, Sunday, May 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

