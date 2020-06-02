Photos: More violence shakes the US

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Protesters gathered in downtown Albuquerque on Sunday around 7:00 PM with thousands of protesters marching throughout the city wanting to bring justice for the death of George Floyd. Protests began peacefully, with hundreds of people holding signs while cars honked and people yelled chants as they marched down Central to the University of New Mexico.

Protests followed a candlelight vigil for Floyd where hundreds of people paid their respects and listened to dozens of speakers share their thoughts on Floyd's death. Mayor Keller made an appearance at the vigil. Albuquerque Center for Peace and Justice, the social services organization, organized the event.