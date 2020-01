Residents move the wreckage of cars that were swept away by flood in Bekasi, West Java, Indonesia, Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. Severe flooding in greater Jakarta has killed scores of people and displaced tens of thousands others, the country’s disaster management agency said. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)

As of Friday, the death toll from receding floodwaters has reached 43 in Jakarta, Indonesia. According to the Associated Press, monsoon rains and rising rivers have submerged around 182 neighborhoods in Jakarta as well as landslides in the districts of Depok, Bogor, and Lebak which buried a dozen people.

