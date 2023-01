NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – On Monday, Jan. 23 New Mexico was hit with a strong wind storm. The next morning some of the state woke up to snow which caused a variety of closings and difficult driving conditions. Some areas like Clovis saw 6 to 8 inches of snow.

View viewer photos below of snow from across New Mexico. If you have a snow video or photo, send them to KRQE Report It!

A New Mexico Zia covered in snow in Elephant Butte, N.M. (Courtesy: Tim Kuzdrowski)

Snowy Turtleback Mountain in Elephant Butte, N.M. on Jan. 24, 2023 (Courtesy: Nena Dutill)

Snowy patches at the La Ventana Natural Arch in Grants, N.M. on Jan. 24, 2023 (Courtesy: Francisco Paco)

Snowfall in Alamogordo, N.M. on Jan. 24, 2023 (Courtesy: Jaden Parr)

Snow-covered yard in Socorro, N.M. on Jan. 24, 2023 (Courtesy: Ernie Lopez)

Snow-covered neighborhood in Hobbs, N.M. on Jan. 24, 2023 (Courtesy: Debi Lorraine)

Trees covered in snow in Hobbs, N.M. on Jan. 24, 2023 (Courtesy: Brenton Prosise)

Snow in Carlsbad, N.M. on Jan. 24, 2023 (Courtesy: Veronica McDonald)

Speed sign covered 12 mi. North in Elephant Butte, N.M. on Jan. 24, 2023 (Courtesy: Tim Kuzdrowski)