Candles illuminate children’s tombs in the San Gregorio Atlapulco cemetery during Day of the Dead festivities on the outskirts of Mexico City, Oct. 31, 2019. In a tradition that coincides with All Saints Day and All Souls Day, families decorate the graves of departed relatives with flowers and candles, and spend the night in the cemetery, eating and drinking as they keep company with their deceased loved ones. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)