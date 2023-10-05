ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Meow Wolf unveiled their balloon to be featured at the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta on Thursday. According to designer Jeff Hantman, the ballon is 90,000 cubic feet, 80 feet long, and 50 feet wide. The “Skyworm” balloon will be flying each day throughout the fiesta and they will also be partaking as one of only 75 balloons in the annular solar eclipse balloon glow on Saturday, October 14.
PHOTOS: Meow Wolf unveils the ‘Sky Worm’ hot air balloon
by: Auriella Ortiz
