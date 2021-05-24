PHOTOS: March held in Minneapolis marking one year anniversary of George Floyd’s death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP/KRQE)- On Sunday, May 23 members of George Floyd‘s family, activists, and others who have lost loved ones to police encounters participated in a march in Minneapolis to mark the one-year anniversary of Floyd’s death. The Associated Press reports that crowds gathered in downtown Minneapolis where former police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted in April in Floyd’s death.
The Floyd family attorney Ben Crump and Rev. Al Sharpton also called on the U.S. Senate to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act which would ban the use of chokeholds and create a national database of police misconduct. Tuesday, May 25 will mark one year since Floyd died after Chauvin held his knee on his neck as Floyd pleaded that he couldn’t breathe.