PHOTOS: March held in Minneapolis marking one year anniversary of George Floyd’s death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP/KRQE)- On Sunday, May 23 members of George Floyd‘s family, activists, and others who have lost loved ones to police encounters participated in a march in Minneapolis to mark the one-year anniversary of Floyd’s death. The Associated Press reports that crowds gathered in downtown Minneapolis where former police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted in April in Floyd’s death.

The Floyd family attorney Ben Crump and Rev. Al Sharpton also called on the U.S. Senate to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act which would ban the use of chokeholds and create a national database of police misconduct. Tuesday, May 25 will mark one year since Floyd died after Chauvin held his knee on his neck as Floyd pleaded that he couldn’t breathe.

George Floyd’s sister, Bridgett Floyd, addresses a rally in downtown Minneapolis, Sunday, May 23, 2021. At left is attorney Ben Crump. At right is the Rev. Al Sharpton. “It has been a long year. It has been a painful year,” Floyd’s sister Bridgett told the crowd on Sunday.(Jeff Wheeler/Star Tribune via AP)

People listen to a speaker during a rally and march in downtown Minneapolis, Sunday, May 23, 2021. Members of George Floyd's family, and others who lost loved ones to police encounters, joined activists and citizens in Minneapolis for a march that was one of several events planned nationwide to mark the one-year anniversary of Floyd's death.

Artist Dennis Owes, 31, from Ghana gives the last touch to his portrait of George Floyd during a rally on Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Brooklyn borough of New York.

