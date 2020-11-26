PHOTOS: Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

NATIONAL (KRQE) – The 2020 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade looked a little different this year. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no crowds of onlookers were allowed to attend the annual parade.
According to the Associated Press, the biggest change this year is that the usual 2 1/2-mile route through crowded Manhattan has been changed in favor of concentrating parade events to a one-block stretch of 34th Street in front of the retailer’s flagship store. They also say most performances have been pre-taped and performers were locally based to cut down on travel.