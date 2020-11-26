PHOTOS: Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

The Boss Baby balloon is deflated as it ends its appearance during the modified Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. The annual parade goes on but only after great changes as compared to previous years due to the current deadly pandemic. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

NATIONAL (KRQE) – The 2020 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade looked a little different this year. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no crowds of onlookers were allowed to attend the annual parade.

According to the Associated Press, the biggest change this year is that the usual 2 1/2-mile route through crowded Manhattan has been changed in favor of concentrating parade events to a one-block stretch of 34th Street in front of the retailer’s flagship store. They also say most performances have been pre-taped and performers were locally based to cut down on travel.

Floats that are part of the modified Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade are seen from the Empire State Building in New York, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020.

Floats that are part of the modified Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade are seen from the Empire State Building in New York, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020.

The Santa Claus float that is part of the modified Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is seen from the Empire State Building in New York, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020.

A large balloon appears through a narrow passageway from a street adjacent to the parade route during the modified Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020.

The characters Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus are helped from their float at the end of the modified Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020.

A float carrying the characters Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus rolls along at it nears the end of the modified Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, in New York.

A New York City police officer takes a photo for a passerby as the modified Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade moves along a few blocks away in the background, in New York, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020.

A float carrying the characters Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus rolls along at it nears the end of the modified Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020.

Floats that are part of the modified Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade are seen from the Empire State Building in New York, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020.

Floats that are part of the modified Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade are seen from the Empire State Building in New York, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020.

