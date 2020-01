LSU head coach Ed Orgeron, left, and quarterback Joe Burrow, center, hold the trophy beside safety Grant Delpit after a NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game against Clemson, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New Orleans. LSU won 42-25. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Monday, No. 1 LSU beat No. 3 Clemson 42-25 to win the NCAA College Football Playoff national championship. Heisman Trophy winner, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is the first major college quarterback to throw 60 touchdown passes in a season.

Fans cheer before a NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game between Clemson and LSU Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

The trophy is displayed before a news conference for the NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in New Orleans. Clemson is scheduled to play LSU on Monday. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip).

Clemson fans cheers during media day for NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in New Orleans. Clemson is scheduled to play LSU on Monday. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert).

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International airport to attend the NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game championship game between LSU and Clemson, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in Kenner, La. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump listens to the national anthem before the NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game championship game between LSU and Clemson Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow passes against Clemson during the second half of a NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is tackled by LSU defensive back Maurice Hampton Jr. during the first half of a NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, right, celebrates with wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. after scoring against Clemson during the first half of a NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow passes under pressure from Clemson linebacker James Skalski during the first half of a NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

LSU safety Grant Delpit, right, breaks up a pass intended for Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins during the first half of a NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

LSU wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase celebrates after scoring against Clemson during the first half of a NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence scores past LSU safety JaCoby Stevens during the first half of a NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron watches during warm ups before a NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game against Clemson Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) leaves the field after a NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game against LSU, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New Orleans. LSU won 42-25. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron, left, and quarterback Joe Burrow, center, hold the trophy beside safety Grant Delpit after a NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game against Clemson, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New Orleans. LSU won 42-25. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow holds the trophy as safety Grant Delpit looks on after a NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game against Clemson, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New Orleans. LSU won 42-25. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)