PHOTOS: Louisiana residents prepare for Hurricane Delta

(KRQE) – South Louisiana is preparing for Hurricane Delta on Friday evening six weeks after Hurricane Laura struck the same area. The Associated Press reports that tropical-storm-force winds arrived on the Louisiana coast on Friday morning and by midday, the storm was 80-miles south to southwest of Cameron.

This is the 25th named storm of the season. Hurricane warnings ranged from High Island, Texas to Morgan City, Louisiana.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Delta has weakened and is now a Category 2 storm with winds of 105 mph. The Associated Press states that while forecasters believe Delta will weaken as it makes landfall along the Gulf Coast, it is still cautioned to be a dangerous storm.

Danielle Fontenot runs to a relative’s home in the rain with her son Hunter ahead of Hurricane Delta, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in , La. Forecasters said Delta — the 25th named storm of an unprecedented Atlantic hurricane season — would likely crash ashore Friday evening somewhere on southwest Louisiana’s coast. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Members of the Louisiana National Guard prepare beds in a shelter ahead of Hurricane Delta, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in Lake Charles, La. Forecasters said Delta — the 25th named storm of an unprecedented Atlantic hurricane season — would likely crash ashore Friday evening somewhere on southwest Louisiana’s coast. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. EDT, and provided by NOAA, shows Hurricane Delta in the Gulf of Mexico. Landfall is expected Friday evening. (NOAA via AP)

Markel Edwards and Keshontea Kenneday speak with each other in a shelter ahead of Hurricane Delta, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in Lake Charles, La. Forecasters said Delta — the 25th named storm of an unprecedented Atlantic hurricane season — would likely crash ashore Friday evening somewhere on southwest Louisiana’s coast. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Roslyn Kennedy holds Malaka Kennedy, 1, in a shelter ahead of Hurricane Delta, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in Lake Charles, La. Forecasters said Delta — the 25th named storm of an unprecedented Atlantic hurricane season — would likely crash ashore Friday evening somewhere on southwest Louisiana’s coast. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Earnst Jack moves near his home that was hit by Hurricane Laura ahead of Hurricane Delta, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in Lake Charles, La. Forecasters said Delta — the 25th named storm of an unprecedented Atlantic hurricane season — would likely crash ashore Friday evening somewhere on southwest Louisiana’s coast. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Earnst Jack moves through his home that was hit by Hurricane Laura ahead of Hurricane Delta, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in Lake Charles, La. Forecasters said Delta — the 25th named storm of an unprecedented Atlantic hurricane season — would likely crash ashore Friday evening somewhere on southwest Louisiana’s coast. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)