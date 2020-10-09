PHOTOS: Louisiana residents prepare for Hurricane Delta

(KRQE) – South Louisiana is preparing for Hurricane Delta on Friday evening six weeks after Hurricane Laura struck the same area. The Associated Press reports that tropical-storm-force winds arrived on the Louisiana coast on Friday morning and by midday, the storm was 80-miles south to southwest of Cameron.
This is the 25th named storm of the season. Hurricane warnings ranged from High Island, Texas to Morgan City, Louisiana.
According to the National Hurricane Center, Delta has weakened and is now a Category 2 storm with winds of 105 mph. The Associated Press states that while forecasters believe Delta will weaken as it makes landfall along the Gulf Coast, it is still cautioned to be a dangerous storm.