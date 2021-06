[1] Mayor Tim Keller vetoes gas tax One city councilor wants to override Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller's veto on the proposed gas tax to be approved by voters. The tax would be a two cents per gallon increase on gas to help with a backlog of road improvements in the city. In a statement, Mayor Keller said he vetoed the gas tax because we are just barely coming out of the pandemic. Although Mayor Keller did want the gas tax hike before. Councilors will look at the override at their next meeting on Monday.

[2] Woman faces charges in connection to robberies at Albuquerque businesses An Albuquerque woman is facing a long list of robbery charges. Vanessa Alderete, 20, is charged with eight counts of armed robbery in connection to a string of crimes targeting motels and small businesses. Police say most of the robberies took place in southeast Albuquerque near Gibson and Yale. Investigators say Alderete would rob the businesses and take off with an accomplice.