PHOTOS: Legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. remembered

FILE – In this Aug. 28, 1963 file photo, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., head of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, addresses marchers during his "I Have a Dream" speech at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. (AP Photo/File)

NATIONAL (KRQE) – Martin Luther King Jr. Day is observed on the third Monday of January each year and recognizes the life of the iconic Civil Rights leader. King Jr. served as a pastor and according to his Nobel Prize biography, around 1954 was a member of the executive committee of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.

King Jr. participated in countless Civil Rights movements including the bus boycott of 1955 while also traveling to appear where there were protest and calls of injustice. During a protest in Birmingham, Alabama, King Jr. gained worldwide attention calling for the registration of Negro voters.

Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his infamous address “I Have a Dream” in Washington, D.C. at the Lincoln Memorial in 1963. At age 35 King Jr. became the youngest man to receive the Nobel Peace Prize. He was assassinated on April 4, 1968 while on the balcony of his motel room in Memphis Tennessee where he was scheduled to lead a protest march.

According to AmeriCorps, MLK Day is the only federal holiday designated as a national day of service and encourages Americans to volunteer in an effort to support and improve their communities.

FILE – In this Aug. 28, 1963 file photo, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., head of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, addresses marchers during his "I Have a Dream" speech at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. (AP Photo/File)

FILE – In this March 21, 1965 file photo, Dr. Martin Luther King, foreground row, fifth from right, waves as marchers stream across the Alabama River on the first of a five day, 50-mile march to the state capitol at Montgomery, Ala. (AP Photo/File)

FILE – In this March 21, 1965 file photo, Martin Luther King, Jr. and his civil rights marchers cross the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., heading for the capitol, Montgomery, during a five day, 50 mile walk to protest voting laws. (AP Photo/File)

FILE – In this Aug. 28, 1963, file photo Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., center left with arms raised, marches along Constitution Avenue with other civil rights protestors carrying placards, from the Washington Monument to the Lincoln Memorial during the March on Washington. (AP Photo, File)

People visit the eternal flame at the tomb of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife Coretta Scott King on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, to celebrate the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Branden Camp)

An eternal flame burns at the tomb of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife, Coretta Scott King, on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Branden Camp)

Anthony Wilson puts on a MLK mask on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Branden Camp)

Flowers lay in front of the birthplace of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Branden Camp)

A man takes a photo of the Historic Ebenezer First Baptist Church where Martin Luther King Jr. preached on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Branden Camp)

G.A. Breedlove stands outside of the historic Ebenezer First Baptist Church where Martin Luther King Jr. preached on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Branden Camp)

G.A. Breedlove holds up a heart outside of the historic Ebenezer First Baptist Church where Martin Luther King Jr. preached on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Branden Camp)