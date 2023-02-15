NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Wednesday, New Mexicans woke up to snow and slick-covered roads across the state. The storm also brought difficult driving conditions to much of the state.

Weather Information

Winter storm warnings and weather advisories will remain in effect until 5 p.m. The wind will stay very gusty, prompting more wind advisories and high wind warnings for southern New Mexico and the eastern plains. Winds will gust up to 50-70 mph in those areas.

View KRQE viewer photos below of snow from across New Mexico. If you have a snow video or photo, send them to KRQE Report It!

Snow fall in Rio Rancho, NM on Feb. 15, 2023 (Courtesy: Stephen Daniel)

Snowy bush in Albuquerque, NM on Feb. 15, 2023 (Courtesy: Auriella Ortiz | KRQE Social Media Producer)

Inches of snow in Aztec, NM on Feb. 15, 2023 (Courtesy: Angela Maestas Livingston)

A car covered in snow in Silver City, NM on Feb. 15, 2023 (Courtesy: Dorrie Dennison)

A snowy morning in Downtown Albuquerque, NM on Feb. 15, 2023 (Courtesy: Black Eagle Security)

Snowy outlook in Questa, NM on Feb. 15, 2023 (Courtesy: Jonathan Archuleta Jr.)

Cars covered in snow in Los Alamos, NM on Feb. 15, 2023 (Courtesy: LaTisa Ford)

A dog in enjoy the snow day in Tijeras, NM on Feb. 15, 2023 (Courtesy: Annette McCarty and Hershey)

Trees covered in snow in Seven Springs, NM on Feb. 15, 2023 (Courtesy: John Beahm)