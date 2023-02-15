NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Wednesday, New Mexicans woke up to snow and slick-covered roads across the state. The storm also brought difficult driving conditions to much of the state.
Weather Information
Winter storm warnings and weather advisories will remain in effect until 5 p.m. The wind will stay very gusty, prompting more wind advisories and high wind warnings for southern New Mexico and the eastern plains. Winds will gust up to 50-70 mph in those areas.
View KRQE viewer photos below of snow from across New Mexico. If you have a snow video or photo, send them to KRQE Report It!