PHOTOS: Late Princess Diana remembered on 60th birthday

FILE – In this 1980 file photo, Lady Diana Spencer, Prince Charles’s girlfriend, is pictured at the Kindergarten in St. Georges Square, Pimlico, London, where she works. For someone who began her life in the spotlight as “Shy Di,” Princess Diana became an unlikely, revolutionary during her years in the House of Windsor. She helped modernize the monarchy by making it more personal, changing the way the royal family related to people. By interacting more intimately with the public — kneeling to the level of children, sitting on edge of a patient’s hospital bed, writing personal notes to her fans — she set an example that has been followed by other royals as the monarchy worked to become more human and remain relevant in the 21st century. (AP Photo, File)

(KRQE/AP)- July 1, 2021 marks what would have been the late Princess Wales’ 60th birthday. On this day, Princes William and Harry gathered at Kensington Palace in London to unveil a statue of Princess Diana that was commissioned by the brothers in 2017.

The statue shows the late princess surrounded by three children and according to the Associated Press, Diana’s style of her dress is meant to evoke the final period of her life in which she gained confidence in her humanitarian work. AP reports this is the second time Prince William and Prince Harry have appeared in public together since Harry stepped aside from his royal duties.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently announced the birth of their second child, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten Winsor, in early June. The baby’s middle name was reported to be a nod to her grandmother, and Harry’s mother Princess Diana.

Britain’s Prince William, left and Prince Harry unveil a statue they commissioned of their mother Princess Diana, on what woud have been her 60th birthday, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, Thursday July 1, 2021. (Dominic Lipinski /Pool Photo via AP)

Britain’s Prince William, left and Prince Harry unveil a statue they commissioned of their mother Princess Diana, on what woud have been her 60th birthday, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, Thursday July 1, 2021. (Dominic Lipinski /Pool Photo via AP)

Royal fans share a toast as they stand in front of the gates of Kensington Palace in London, Thursday, July 1, 2021, to mark what would have been Princess Diana’s 60th birthday. Princes William and Harry are due on Thursday to unveil a statue of their mother, Princess Diana, on what would have been her 60th birthday. The event in the Sunken Garden at London’s Kensington Palace will be their second public meeting since Harry and Meghan stepped away from royal duties over a year ago. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Royal fan John Loughrey drinks a toast in front of the gates of Kensington Palace in London, Thursday, July 1, 2021, to mark what would have been Princess Diana’s 60th birthday. Princes William and Harry are due on Thursday to unveil a statue of their mother, Princess Diana, on what would have been her 60th birthday. The event in the Sunken Garden at London’s Kensington Palace will be their second public meeting since Harry and Meghan stepped away from royal duties over a year ago. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

CORRECTING YEAR TO 1997 – FILE – In this Thursday, Jan. 16, 1997 file photo, Britain’s Princess Diana faces photographers as she leaves Luanda airport building to board a plane to Johannesburg at the end of her four-day visit to Angola. For someone who began her life in the spotlight as “Shy Di,” Princess Diana became an unlikely, revolutionary during her years in the House of Windsor. She helped modernize the monarchy by making it more personal, changing the way the royal family related to people. By interacting more intimately with the public — kneeling to the level of children, sitting on edge of a patient’s hospital bed, writing personal notes to her fans — she set an example that has been followed by other royals as the monarchy worked to become more human and remain relevant in the 21st century. (AP Photo/Giovanni Deffidenti, File)

FILE – In this file photo dated Nov. 1980, Lady Diana Spencer, faces the media near her flat in the Earls Court district of London. (AP Photo, File)

FILE – In this 1980 file photo, Lady Diana Spencer, Prince Charles’s girlfriend, is pictured at the Kindergarten in St. Georges Square, Pimlico, London, where she works. (AP Photo, File)

FILE – In this Feb. 24, 1981 file photo, Britain’s Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer pose following the announcement of their engagement. (AP Photo/Ron Bell, Pool, File)

FILE – In this July 29, 1981 file photo, Britain’s Prince Charles kisses his bride, Princess Diana, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in London, after their wedding. (AP Photo/File)

FILE – In this July 6, 1993 file photo, Princess Diana, the Princess of Wales, smiles during her visit to the Elmhurst Ballet School, in Camberley, Surrey. (AP Photo, File)

FILE – In this March 21, 1983 file photo, Diana, Princess of Wales is pictured amid a large group of schoolchildren during her visit to Alice Springs, Australia. (AP Photo/Dave Caulkin, FIle)

FILE – In this file photo dated Feb. 11, 1985, Britain’s Princess Diana stoops to speak to children during a visit to Macedon, Australia. (AP Photo / Jim Bourdier, File)

FILE – In this Aug. 4, 1987 file photo, Britain’s Diana, Princess of Wales, left, and Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II smile to well-wishers outside Clarence House in London. ( (AP Photo/Martin Cleaver, File)

FILE – In this Aug. 9, 1987 file photo, Britain’s Princess Diana of Wales smiles as she sits with her sons, Princes Harry, foreground, and William, on the steps of the Royal Palace on the island of Mallorca, Spain. (AP Photo/John Redman, File)

FILE – In this Monday, Nov. 2, 1987 file photo, Britain’s Diana, the Princess of Wales, is pictured during an evening reception given by the West German President Richard von Weizsacker in honour of the British Royal guests in the Godesberg Redoute in Bonn, Germany. (AP Photo/Herman Knippertz, File)

FILE – In this file photo dated Tuesday, June 28, 1989, Britain’s Princess Diana wearing a white dress, races ahead during the mother’s race, held during a sports day for Wetherby school, where her son Prince William is a pupil. AP Photo, FILE)

FILE – In this file photo dated Feb. 2, 1989, Princess Diana, center smiles as Henry Street Settlement Director Verona Middleton-Jeter laughs, at New York’s Henry Street Settlement, USA. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

FILE – In this April 24, 1991 file photo, Britain’s Princess Diana, the Princess of Wales, hugs and plays with an HIV positive baby in Faban Hostel, San Paulo, on the second day of her visit to Brazil. (AP Photo/Dave Caulkin, File)

FILE – In this file photo dated Feb. 11, 1992, Britain’s Princess Diana sits alone backdropped by the Taj Mahal in Agra, India. (AP photo/Udo Weitz, File)

FILE – In this file photo dated Friday, March 5, 1993, Britain’s Diana talks with Nepalese children in the village of Panauti, in the foothills of the Himalayas, as some thousands of villagers, mostly children, turned out to greet her. (AP Photo/Barbara Walton, File)

FILE – In this April 13, 1992 file photo, Princess Diana leaves the Natural History Museum after a dinosaur exhibition with her sons Prince Harry, left, and Prince William. (AP Photo/Gill Allen, File)

FILE – In this June 5, 1996 file photo, Princess Diana pauses at the bed of a seriously injured man as she visits Cook County Hospital in Chicago. (Beth A. Keiser,Pool Photo via AP, File)

FILE – This is a Wednesday, Dec. 6, 1995 file photo of Diana, the Princess of Wales as she smiles after receiving bouquets of flowers from admirers as she leaves the English National Ballet school opening in London. (AP Photo/Jacqueline Arzt, File)

FILE – In this June 18, 1997 file photo, Mother Teresa, left, says goodbye to Princess Diana after receiving a visit from her in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)

FILE – In this Tuesday, Jan. 14, 1997 file photo, Diana, Princess of Wales, talks to amputees, at the Neves Bendinha Orthopedic Workshop in the outskirts of Luanda. (AP Photo/Joao Silva, File)

FILE – In this Jan. 15, 1997 file photo, Diana, Princess of Wales, wearing protective gear, watches a land-mine clearing demonstration in Huambo, central Angola, one of the most densely mined areas in the country. (AP Photo/Giovanni Diffidenti, File)

FILE – In this file photo dated Sunday, Aug. 10, 1997, Britain’s Diana, Princess of Wales, right, speaks with 15-year old landmine victim Bosnian Muslim girl Mirzeta Gabelic, in front of Mirzeta’s home in Sarajevo, while Diana was on a visit to the region as part of her campaign against landmines. (AP Photo /Hidajet Delic, File)

FILE – In this Saturday, Aug. 9, 1997 file photo, Diana, Princess of Wales, sits and talks to members of a Zenica volleyball team who have suffered injuries from mines, during her visit to Zenica, Bosnia. (Ian Waldie/Pool via AP, File)