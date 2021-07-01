PHOTOS: Late Princess Diana remembered on 60th birthday

(KRQE/AP)- July 1, 2021 marks what would have been the late Princess Wales’ 60th birthday. On this day, Princes William and Harry gathered at Kensington Palace in London to unveil a statue of Princess Diana that was commissioned by the brothers in 2017.
The statue shows the late princess surrounded by three children and according to the Associated Press, Diana’s style of her dress is meant to evoke the final period of her life in which she gained confidence in her humanitarian work. AP reports this is the second time Prince William and Prince Harry have appeared in public together since Harry stepped aside from his royal duties.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently announced the birth of their second child, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten Winsor, in early June. The baby’s middle name was reported to be a nod to her grandmother, and Harry’s mother Princess Diana.