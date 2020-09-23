PHOTOS: Late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg honored at Supreme Court

Friends and family paid their respects to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at the Supreme Court on Wednesday, Sept. 23. While the court was closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemc, the public will have the opportunity to pass by Ginsburg’s casket on Wednesday and Thursday.

Ginsburg was known as a women’s rights champion and was the second woman to serve on the Supreme Court. The Associated Press reports that she served on the court for 27 years and also argued six cases for gender equality in the 1970s.

Since Ginsburg’s death on Friday, Sept. 18, people have left flowers, notes, and various items outside of the court in tribute to the woman who became known as “Notorious RBG” a reference to the late Brooklyn rapper Notorious B.I.G. After a private ceremony on Wednesday in the Supreme Court’s Great Hall, Ginsburg’s casket will be moved outside to the top of the court’s front steps to allow the public to pay their respects.

Socially-distant chairs sit on a plaza outside the Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, as preparations take place for a private ceremony and public viewing in remembrance of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

A memorial to U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg includes a photograph of the late Justice, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, outside the Harvard Law School library at Langdell Hall, on the campus of Harvard University, in Cambridge, Mass. Ginsburg, who attended Harvard law school but transferred to Columbia, died Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at the age of 87. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Kara Stewart of Martin, Ky., stands outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, before a private ceremony and public viewing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Ginsburg, 87, died of cancer on Sept. 18. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Heather Setzler of Raleigh, N.C., wears a face mask bearing images of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as she stands outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, before a private ceremony and public viewing for Ginsburg. Ginsburg, 87, died of cancer on Sept. 18. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Former law clerks walk out and stand for the casket of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to arrive at the Supreme Court in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. Ginsburg, 87, died of cancer on Sept. 18. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Former law clerks for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg stand socially distanced on the steps of the Supreme Court as they await the arrival of the casket of Ginsburg to arrive at the Supreme Court in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. Ginsburg, 87, died of cancer on Sept. 18. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool)

Former law clerks for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg stand on the steps of the Supreme Court as they await the arrival of the casket of Ginsburg to arrive at the Supreme Court in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. Ginsburg, 87, died of cancer on Sept. 18. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool)

The flag-draped casket of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg arrives at the Supreme Court in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. Ginsburg, 87, died of cancer on Sept. 18. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

The flag-draped casket of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, carried by Supreme Court police officers, arrives in the Great Hall at the Supreme Court in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. Ginsburg, 87, died of cancer on Sept. 18. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)

