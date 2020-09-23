PHOTOS: Late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg honored at Supreme Court

Friends and family paid their respects to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at the Supreme Court on Wednesday, Sept. 23. While the court was closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemc, the public will have the opportunity to pass by Ginsburg’s casket on Wednesday and Thursday.
Ginsburg was known as a women’s rights champion and was the second woman to serve on the Supreme Court. The Associated Press reports that she served on the court for 27 years and also argued six cases for gender equality in the 1970s.
Since Ginsburg’s death on Friday, Sept. 18, people have left flowers, notes, and various items outside of the court in tribute to the woman who became known as “Notorious RBG” a reference to the late Brooklyn rapper Notorious B.I.G. After a private ceremony on Wednesday in the Supreme Court’s Great Hall, Ginsburg’s casket will be moved outside to the top of the court’s front steps to allow the public to pay their respects.