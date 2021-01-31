PHOTOS: Last week of January 2021

National Guard troops tour the Rotunda at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, during a break from reinforcing security, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
A Hampton Inn hotel is severely damaged after a tornado tore through Fultondale, Ala., on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. (Alicia Elliott via AP)
Patti Herring sobs as she sorts through the remains of her home in Fultondale, Ala., on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, after it was destroyed by a tornado. (AP Photo/Jay Reeves)
A man takes photos of a giant mural of former NBA basketball player Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna on a basketball court at a tenement building in Taguig, Philippines on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Artists in this tenement building gathered and painted this images to commemorate Bryant’s death. Bryant, his daughter and 7 others died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Adam Dergazarian, bottom center, pays his respect for Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, in front of a mural painted by artist Louie Sloe Palsino, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Los Angeles. Bryant, his daughter, and seven other people died in a helicopter crash one year ago Tuesday. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Roses with a note saying “#weremember” are placed on the Holocaust Memorial on International Holocaust Remembrance Day, in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
Illuminated figures representing victims of the Holocaust are displayed for ‘Holocaust Memorial Day 2021’ before the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Stamford Bridge Stadium in London, England, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
A volunteer uses his walkie talkie as he monitors Mount Merapi during an eruption in Sleman, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. Indonesia’s most active volcano erupted Wednesday with a river of lava and searing gas clouds flowing 1,500 meters (4,900 feet) down its slopes. (AP Photo/Slamet Riyadi)
People protest against new anti-abortion laws near the ruling Law and Justice party headquarters in Warsaw, Poland, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, after the country’s top court confirmed its highly divisive ruling that will further tighten the predominantly Catholic nation’s strict anti-abortion law. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
In this photo provided by the New York Stock Exchange, trader Ashley Lara works on the floor, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. GameStop’s stock is back to the races Friday, and the overall U.S. market is down again, as the saga that’s captivated and confused Wall Street ramps up the drama. (Nicole Pereira/New York Stock Exchange via AP)
A woman looks the Canal Grande or Grand Canal, in Venice, Italy, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. The canal city’s Carnival festivities should have started Saturday, but the COVID-19 pandemic made the annual appointment for more than two weeks of merry-making impossible. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
Israelis receive Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a movie theater turned into a coronavirus vaccination center in Beersheba, southern Israel, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
Police stand blocking approaches to the street as protesters try to break through during a protest against the jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny in St. Petersburg, Russia, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. Thousands of people have taken to the streets across Russia to demand the release of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny, keeping up the wave of nationwide protests that have rattled the Kremlin. Hundreds have been detained by police. (AP Photo/Valentin Egorshin)
The White House is reflected in a puddle as snow falls, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Two snowmen stand near the Lincoln Memorial, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

