PHOTOS: Last week of January 2021

(NEXSTAR) - The International Space Station experienced a recent celestial show, capturing the earth's auroras from high above the planet's atmosphere. The newly released photos show streaks of green and blue and even red dancing across the darkened night sky.

"The station's orbit takes it as high 51.6° above the equator offering awe-inspiring views of the Earth's aurora in between the city lights and the twinkling stars," the ISP said on Twitter.