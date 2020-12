Thousands of truck drivers and travelers are struck in a mass gridlock at the English Port of Denver on Christmas Eve. The holdup is the result of the slow delivery of coronavirus tests that are required by France.

According to the Associated Press, a U.K. road haulage expert estimated that there could be 8,000 to 10,000 trucks in the gridlock, however, a government minister said the number was closer to 4,000 trucks.