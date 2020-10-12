PHOTOS: Lakers beat Heat for 17th NBA title

(KRQE) – The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Miami Heat 106-93 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. The win comes after the league’s suspension of play on March 11 due to the coronavirus pandemic and forced reams to remain isolated and play in a bubble at Walt Disney World to prevent players from contracting the virus.

The Lakers led Game 6 at halftime with a score of 64-36. The Associated Press reports the 28-point halftime lead was the second-biggest in NBA Finals history. The greatest lead was in May of 1985 when the Celtics led the Lakers 79-49.

The last time the Lakers won the Finals was in 2010 when they defeated the Boston Celtics with Kobe Bryant. Kobe Bryant was killed in January along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

Related Content Bubble Kings: Lakers run past Heat for 17th NBA championship

The helicopter was on its way to a basketball game at Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy. Bryant was remembered at a public memorial service at Staples Center where about 20,000 people gathered.

Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James (23) dunks during the first half in Game 6 of basketball’s NBA Finals against the Miami Heat Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel argues a call during the first half in Game 6 of basketball’s NBA Finals against the Miami Heat Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstradirects his team during the first half in Game 6 of basketball’s NBA Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James (23) takes a shot over Miami Heat’s Kelly Olynyk (9) during the second half in Game 6 of basketball’s NBA Finals Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Miami Heat’s Jae Crowder (99) reacts during the second half in Game 6 of basketball’s NBA Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James (23) celebrates after the Lakers defeated the Miami Heat 106-93 in Game 6 of basketball’s NBA Finals Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James (23) and Anthony Davis (3) celebrate after the Lakers defeated the Miami Heat 106-93 in Game 6 of basketball’s NBA Finals Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James (23) and Los Angeles Lakers’ Dwight Howard (39) celebrate after the Lakers defeated the Miami Heat 106-93 in Game 6 of basketball’s NBA Finals Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James (23) celebrates with his teammates after the Lakers defeated the Miami Heat 106-93 in Game 6 of basketball’s NBA Finals Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

The Los Angeles Lakers players celebrate after the Lakers defeated the Miami Heat 106-93 in Game 6 of basketball’s NBA Finals Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James (23) and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (1) celebrate after the Lakers defeated the Miami Heat 106-93 in Game 6 of basketball’s NBA Finals Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

The Los Angeles Lakers players celebrate after the Lakers defeated the Miami Heat 106-93 in Game 6 of basketball’s NBA Finals Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)