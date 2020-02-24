PHOTOS: Kobe, Gianna Bryant honored with public memorial

LOS ANGELES (AP) —  A memorial service is underway in Los Angeles for Kobe and Gianna Bryant. The basketball superstar and his 13-year-old daughter are being honored at the arena where Bryant played for the Los Angeles Lakers. Kobe and Gianna Bryant and seven other people died on Jan. 26 in a helicopter crash. The service at the Staples Center will feature music and retrospectives on Kobe Bryant’s career, along with speakers reflecting on his impact on his sport and the world.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 24: Shaquille O’Neal speaks during The Celebration of Life for Kobe & Gianna Bryant at Staples Center on February 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Fans arrives for a celebration of life for Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
US musician Alicia Keys performs during the “Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant” service at Staples Center in Downtown Los Angeles on February 24, 2020. – Kobe Bryant, 41, and 13-year-old Gianna were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash in the rugged hills west of Los Angeles on January 26. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 24: Diana Taurasi speaks during The Celebration of Life for Kobe & Gianna Bryant at Staples Center on February 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 24: Sabrina Ionescu speaks during The Celebration of Life for Kobe & Gianna Bryant at Staples Center on February 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 24: Vanessa Bryant speaks during The Celebration of Life for Kobe & Gianna Bryant at Staples Center on February 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 24: TV personality Jimmy Kimmel speaks during The Celebration of Life for Kobe & Gianna Bryant at Staples Center on February 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 24: A fan wears a Kobe-themed dress outside the ‘Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant’ memorial service at Staples Center on February 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Los Angeles Lakers NBA star Kobe Bryant, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were killed along with seven others in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles on January 26. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Kobe Bryant’s parents Joe and Pam Bryant arrive for a celebration of life for Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Fans arrive to attend the “Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant” service at Staples Center in Downtown Los Angeles on February 24, 2020. – Kobe Bryant, 41, and 13-year-old Gianna were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash in the rugged hills west of Los Angeles on January 26. (Photo by Mark RALSTON / AFP) (Photo by MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images)
Janel Alexander, 55, of Encino, poses next to a mural that features Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neil inside Staples Center in Los Angeles before a public memorial for Lakers legend Bryant and his daughter Gianna Monday morning, Feb. 24, 2020. Alexander said she wanted to attend the memorial to support Bryant’s wife, Vanessa, so she could feel “the presence of love around her.” (AP Photo/Stefanie Dazio)
Alyssa Shapiro, 27, of Huntington Beach, and her father Rick Shapiro, 55, stand outside Staples Center in Los Angeles before a public memorial for Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, Monday morning, Feb. 24, 2020. The family’s love of the game — and Bryant’s work in women’s sports — prompted Alyssa to become a middle school girls’ basketball coach. (AP Photo/Stefanie Dazio)
Fans carry posters of Kobe Bryant near the Staples Center before a public memorial for former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, in Los Angeles, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Fans walk to the Staples Center to attend a public memorial for former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, in Los Angeles, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Fans line up to get into the Staples Center to attend a public memorial for former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, in Los Angeles, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
From left, friends Tom Ling, Rene Vega, Bob Melendez and Brett Noss pose outside Staples Center in Los Angeles before a public memorial for former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, in Los Angeles, Monday morning, Feb. 24, 2020. Melendez, 72, of Anaheim Hills, has been a season ticket holder for 40 years. After seeing Bryant play for the Lakers for years — including at his retirement game — he couldn’t imagine missing the memorial. Vega, who lives in Newport Beach, said his grandchildren and Bryant’s children go to school together. Bryant would call him “Grandpa” and sneak up behind him and pick him up. (AP Photo/Stefanie Dazio)
Police officers are shown outside the Staples Center before a public memorial for former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, in Los Angeles, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Fans line up to get into the Staples Center to attend a public memorial for former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, in Los Angeles, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

