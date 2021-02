TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gisele Bündchen was ever the proud wife as she watched her husband, Tom Brady make history again on Sunday. The Brazilian supermodel and the couple's three children watched from the sidelines at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa as Brady and the Bucs claimed a 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

The couple has two children, Vivian, 8, and Benjamin, 11. Brady shares his 13-year-old son Jack with his ex, actress Bridget Moynahan.