PHOTOS: India sets new global record in COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI (KRQE/AP) – The Associated Press reports that on Thursday, April 29, India set a global record in new virus cases with 379,257 new infections. The country has reported over 18.3 million cases.

The Health Ministry reported 3,645 deaths in the last 24 hours which brings the total number to 204,832. India has set a daily global record for seven out of the last eight days with a seven day moving average of about 350,000 with daily deaths nearly tripling in the past three weeks.

According to the Associated Press, as of Wednesday, all Indians 18 and older could register on a government app for vaccinations. However, there were complaints across social media platforms stating the app had crashed due to high use. Once it was working again there were reports that no appointments were available.

As India tries to cope with the health crisis that is straining its health system, voting for the final phase of the West Bengal state elections started Thursday.

An Indian woman in personal protective suit walks towards a COVID-19 ward of a hospital as others waits for their test results in Hyderabad, India, Thursday, April 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

A health worker checks nasal swab samples at a COVID-19 testing center in Hyderabad, India, Thursday, April 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

A health worker takes a mouth swab sample of a boy to test for COVID-19 in Hyderabad, India, Thursday, April 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a woman as others wait to test for COVID-19 in Hyderabad, India, Thursday, April 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

People wait in a queue to register their names to get tested for COVID-19 in Hyderabad, India, Thursday, April 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

An Indian man sleeps next to a signage urging people to stay at home as a precaution against coronavirus in the premises of a hospital in Hyderabad, India, Thursday, April 29, 2021.(AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

This photograph released by Indian External Affairs Ministry shows a shipment containing 120 oxygen concentrators that arrived from U.K. to India, Thursday, April 29, 2021. With India’s healthcare system collapsing under the record coronavirus surge, help is coming from overseas. (Indian External Affairs Ministry via AP)

This photograph released by Indian External Affairs Ministry shows a shipment of oxygen concentrators, ventilators and other medical supplies that arrived from Russia to India, Thursday, April 29, 2021. With India’s healthcare system collapsing under the record coronavirus surge, help is coming from overseas. (Indian External Affairs Ministry via AP)

FILE – In this April 26, 2021, file photo, health workers and relatives carry the body of a COVID-19 victim for cremation in Jammu, India. India crossed a grim milestone Wednesday, April 28, 2021 of 200,000 people lost to the coronavirus as a devastating surge of new infections tears through dense cities and rural areas alike and overwhelms health care systems on the brink of collapse. (AP Photo/Channi Anand, File)

FILE – In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. India crossed a grim milestone Wednesday, April 28, 2021 of 200,000 people lost to the coronavirus as a devastating surge of new infections tears through dense cities and rural areas alike and overwhelms health care systems on the brink of collapse. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri, File)

FILE – In this April 25, 2021, file photo, a man in protective suit digs earth to bury the body of a person who died of COVID-19 in Gauhati, India. India crossed a grim milestone Wednesday, April 28, 2021 of 200,000 people lost to the coronavirus as a devastating surge of new infections tears through dense cities and rural areas alike and overwhelms health care systems on the brink of collapse. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath, File)

FILE – In this April 25, 2021, file photo, municipal workers prepare to bury the body of a person who died of COVID-19 in Gauhati, India. India crossed a grim milestone Wednesday, April 28, 2021 of 200,000 people lost to the coronavirus as a devastating surge of new infections tears through dense cities and rural areas alike and overwhelms health care systems on the brink of collapse. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath, File)

FILE – In this April 24, 2021, file photo, a COVID-19 patient sits inside a car and breathes with the help of oxygen provided by a Gurdwara, a Sikh house of worship, in New Delhi, India. India crossed a grim milestone Wednesday, April 28, 2021 of 200,000 people lost to the coronavirus as a devastating surge of new infections tears through dense cities and rural areas alike and overwhelms health care systems on the brink of collapse. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri, File)