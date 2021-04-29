PHOTOS: India sets new global record in COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI (KRQE/AP) – The Associated Press reports that on Thursday, April 29, India set a global record in new virus cases with 379,257 new infections. The country has reported over 18.3 million cases.
The Health Ministry reported 3,645 deaths in the last 24 hours which brings the total number to 204,832. India has set a daily global record for seven out of the last eight days with a seven day moving average of about 350,000 with daily deaths nearly tripling in the past three weeks.
According to the Associated Press, as of Wednesday, all Indians 18 and older could register on a government app for vaccinations. However, there were complaints across social media platforms stating the app had crashed due to high use. Once it was working again there were reports that no appointments were available.
As India tries to cope with the health crisis that is straining its health system, voting for the final phase of the West Bengal state elections started Thursday.