PHOTOS: Hurricane Sally makes landfall, causes flooding

Hurricane Sally made landfall at 4:45 a.m. in Alabama on Wednesday, September 16. The hurricane brought 105 mph winds and rain as it moved along the south at 3 mph.

Alabama and Florida officials have reported flash flooding that has pushed water into homes as more than 2 feet of rain was recorded near Naval Air Station Pensacola. According to the National Weather Service, 3 feet of water was recorded in downtown Pensacola.

Orange Beach Mayor Tony Kennon said that at least 50 people were rescued from their flooded homes and have been taken to shelters.

Flood waters move on the street, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in downtown Pensacola, Fla. Hurricane Sally made landfall Wednesday near Gulf Shores, Alabama, as a Category 2 storm, pushing a surge of ocean water onto the coast and dumping torrential rain that forecasters said would cause dangerous flooding from the Florida Panhandle to Mississippi and well inland in the days ahead.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

