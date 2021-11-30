PHOTOS: Holidays at the White House 2021

(KRQE)- This year’s holiday White House theme “Gifts from the Heart” is inspired by small acts of kindness that have provided hope during the pandemic. There are 41 Christmas trees throughout the White House along with 25 classic wreaths that are on the north and south facades.
Additionally, about 6,000 feet of ribbon, over 300 candles, and more than 10,000 ornaments were used to decorate the White House this year. It takes over 100 volunteers working a full week to decorate the White House.
The White House states that rooms are decorated to reflect “Gifts from the Heart” that bring together everyone:
- Faith
- Community
- Family
- Friendship
- Learning
- Nature
- Gratitude
- Service
- Peace
- Unity
- The Arts
Additional photos and information on White House rooms can be found online at whitehouse.gov/holidays.