PHOTOS: Holidays at the White House 2021

(KRQE)- This year’s holiday White House theme “Gifts from the Heart” is inspired by small acts of kindness that have provided hope during the pandemic. There are 41 Christmas trees throughout the White House along with 25 classic wreaths that are on the north and south facades.

Additionally, about 6,000 feet of ribbon, over 300 candles, and more than 10,000 ornaments were used to decorate the White House this year. It takes over 100 volunteers working a full week to decorate the White House.

The White House states that rooms are decorated to reflect “Gifts from the Heart” that bring together everyone:

Faith

Community

Family

Friendship

Learning

Nature

Gratitude

Service

Peace

Unity

The Arts

Additional photos and information on White House rooms can be found online at whitehouse.gov/holidays.

The State Dining Room of the White House is decorated for the holiday season during a press preview of the White House holiday decorations, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

A Marine band plays Christmas music in the Grand Foyer of the White House during a press preview of the White House holiday decorations, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

A Marine White House Military social aide holds the door to the East Wing entrance of the White House during a press preview of the White House holiday decorations, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

A Marine band plays Christmas music in the Grand Foyer of the White House during a press preview of the White House holiday decorations, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

A portrait of first lady Claudia “Lady Bird” Johnson hangs in the Vermeil Room of the White House during a press preview of the White House holiday decorations, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The Vermeil Room of the White House is decorated for the holidays during a press preview of the White House holiday decorations, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The Gold Star Tree sits in the East Landing of the White House during a preview of the White House holiday decorations, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The White House East Colonnade of the White House is decorated for the holiday season during a press preview of the White House holiday decorations, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

A look at the entrance to the East Wing of the White House during a preview of the White House holiday decorations, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The Center Hall of the White House is decorated for the holiday season during a press preview of the White House holiday decorations, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The Cross Hall of the White House is decorated for the holiday season during a press preview of the White House holiday decorations, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

A photo of President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden sits in a Christmas tree in the State Dining Room of the White House during a press preview of the White House holiday decorations, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

A Marine band plays Christmas music in the Grand Foyer of the White House during a press preview of the White House holiday decorations, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

A photo of President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden sits in a Christmas tree in the State Dining Room of the White House during a press preview of the White House holiday decorations, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The Grand Foyer of the White House is decorated for the holiday season during a press preview of the White House holiday decorations, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The Cross Hall of the White House is decorated for the holiday season during a press preview of the White House holiday decorations, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The East Room of the White House is decorated for the holiday season during a press preview of the White House holiday decorations, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)