PHOTOS: Governor Lujan Grisham wears masks from around the state

Skip to content
KRQE News 13 Albuquerque - Santa Fe
Albuquerque
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live/Video
Video Center
Live Broadcast
CBSN Live Stream
News
Top Stories
Local News
Coronavirus
Larry Barker
On Special Assignment
2020 Elections
Politics – Government
Protests
Washington D.C. Bureau
Wildfires
U.S. News
World
KRQE+
Don’t Miss
Entertainment
Weird
BorderReport.com
MysteryWire.com
Top Stories
New Mexico more appealing to filmmakers because of COVID-19 response
Video
Rio Rancho man plays violin to spread cheer across the metro
Video
New bill aims to bring more accountability to court cases involving police
Video
Black man found hanged at California park; community members question ‘initial impression’ of suicide
Coronavirus
Latest Coronavirus News
New Mexico Coronavirus News
Local Resources for COVID-19
Tracking COVID-19 in New Mexico
Tracking COVID-19 in Navajo Nation
Trendline Charts: New Mexico COVID Cases by County, by Day
Reopening New Mexico: Guidelines for Employers and Individuals
Phone numbers, websites to know during COVID-19
Public Health Order thru June 30
FAQ: Public Health Emergency Order
COVID-19 Testing Sites
Filing for Unemployment
Small Businesss: CARESAct Loan FAQ
We’re Open
Weather
Radar
VIDEO Full Forecast
Closings & Delays
Alerts
Map Center
New Mexico Wind Conditions
Albuquerque
Rio Rancho
East Mountains/Edgewood
Santa Fe/Northern Mtns
Farmington/Northwest NM
Durango/Southern CO
Las Vegas
Roswell
Roads
Live Traffic Map & Cameras
Road Weather
Albuquerque I-40 Cameras
Albuquerque I-25 Cameras
Paseo/Coors/Rio Rancho
Bernalillo/550
I-40 Corridor
I-25/Northern New Mexico
I-25/Southern New Mexico
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Always On
ReportIt!
Submit a News Tip to ReportIt!
Report It Photos
More
New Mexico Living
FOX New Mexico
New Mexico CW – My50TV
About Us
Advertise or Sales Inquiry
Contact Us
Contests
Email Newsletters
Horoscopes
Internship
Jobs/Career Opportunities
KRQE Cares
KRQE Digital
Meet The Team
Mobile Apps
New Mexico Lottery
Sitemap
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
PHOTOS: Governor Lujan Grisham wears masks from around the state
Photo Galleries
by:
KRQE Staff
Posted:
Jun 13, 2020 / 10:28 AM MDT
/
Updated:
Jun 13, 2020 / 10:38 AM MDT
Mask courtesy of
Viva Vida
Mask courtesy of
the Kiwanis Club
Mask courtesy of Paul Valdez
Mask courtesy of Lindsey Hinzia
Mask courtesy of
Patricia Wagner
Mask courtesy of Jillio Yenke
Mask courtesy of the
Santa Fe Opera
Mask courtesy of Candace Thomas
Mask courtesy of Bernice Candelaria
Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates
Virus
News
App
Upates
Email
Updates
Coronavirus
Resources
📝 Report a Typo
📮 Submit a News Tip
📱 Download the KRQE Apps
Latest Video
New Mexico more appealing to filmmakers because of COVID-19 response
Video
Rio Rancho man plays violin to spread cheer across the metro
Video
New bill aims to bring more accountability to court cases involving police
Video
Breweries open for patio seating at half capacity
Video
COVID-19 and children: State doctor weighs in on youth sports
Video
APS seeking feedback on new online K-12 school idea
Video