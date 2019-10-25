PHOTOS: Funeral service held for Rep. Elijah Cummings

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – OCTOBER 25: A view of the program during funeral services for late U.S. Representative Elijah Cummings (D-MD) at the New Psalmist Baptist Church October 25, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. A sharecropper’s son who rose to become a civil rights champion and the chairman of the powerful House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, Cummings died last week of complications from longstanding health problems at the age of 68. (Photo by Lloyd Fox-Pool/Getty Images)

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – OCTOBER 25: Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks during the funeral services for late U.S. Representative Elijah Cummings (D-MD) at the New Psalmist Baptist Church October 25, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. A sharecropper’s son who rose to become a civil rights champion and the chairman of the powerful House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, Cummings died last week of complications from longstanding health problems at the age of 68. (Photo by Julio Cortez-Pool/Getty Images)
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – OCTOBER 25: Former U.S. President Barack Obama speaks during the funeral services for late U.S. Representative Elijah Cummings (D-MD) at the New Psalmist Baptist Church October 25, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. A sharecropper’s son who rose to become a civil rights champion and the chairman of the powerful House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, Cummings died last week of complications from longstanding health problems at the age of 68. (Photo by Julio Cortez-Pool/Getty Images)
BALTIMORE, MD – OCTOBER 25: U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during funeral services for late U.S. Representative Elijah Cummings (D-MD) at the New Psalmist Baptist Church in Baltimore, Maryland, U.S., October 25, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/Pool October 25, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. A sharecropper’s son who rose to become a civil rights champion and the chairman of the powerful House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, Cummings died last week of complications from longstanding health problems at the age of 68. (Photo by Joshua Roberts-Pool/Getty Images)
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – OCTOBER 25: A view of the program during funeral services for late U.S. Representative Elijah Cummings (D-MD) at the New Psalmist Baptist Church October 25, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. A sharecropper’s son who rose to become a civil rights champion and the chairman of the powerful House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, Cummings died last week of complications from longstanding health problems at the age of 68. (Photo by Lloyd Fox-Pool/Getty Images)
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – OCTOBER 25: Former President Bill Clinton delivers remarks during the funeral service for Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) at New Psalmist Baptist Church on October 25, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. A sharecropper’s son who rose to become a civil rights champion and the chairman of the powerful House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, Cummings died last week of complications from longstanding health problems. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – OCTOBER 25: Former President Bill Clinton, former first lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former Vice President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama arrive at the funeral service for Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) at New Psalmist Baptist Church on October 25, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. A sharecropper’s son who rose to become a civil rights champion and the chairman of the powerful House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, Cummings died last week of complications from longstanding health problems. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – OCTOBER 25: Mourners attend the funeral services for late U.S. Representative Elijah Cummings (D-MD) at the New Psalmist Baptist Church October 25, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. Rep. Cummings passed away on October 17, 2019 at the age of 68 from “complications concerning longstanding health challenges.” (Photo by Justin T. Gellerson-Pool/Getty Images)
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – OCTOBER 25: A military honor guard lays the U.S. flag on the casket of Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) during his funeral service at New Psalmist Baptist Church on October 25, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. A sharecropper’s son who rose to become a civil rights champion and the chairman of the powerful House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, Cummings died last week of complications from longstanding health problems. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – OCTOBER 25: Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) reads a scripture during funeral services for late U.S. Representative Elijah Cummings (D-MD) at the New Psalmist Baptist Church October 25, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. Rep. Cummings passed away on October 17, 2019 at the age of 68 from “complications concerning longstanding health challenges.” (Photo by Julio Cortez-Pool/Getty Images)
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – OCTOBER 25: A choir sings during the funeral services for late U.S. Representative Elijah Cummings (D-MD) at the New Psalmist Baptist Church October 25, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. Rep. Cummings passed away on October 17, 2019 at the age of 68 from “complications concerning longstanding health challenges.” (Photo by Lloyd Fox-Pool/Getty Images)
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – OCTOBER 25: Former President Barack Obama embraces Maya Rockeymoore, the widow of Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD), during her husband’s funeral service at New Psalmist Baptist Church on October 25, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. A sharecropper’s son who rose to become a civil rights champion and the chairman of the powerful House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, Cummings died last week of complications from longstanding health problems. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – OCTOBER 25: Rep. Marcia Fudge (D-OH) reads a scripture during funeral services for late U.S. Representative Elijah Cummings (D-MD) at the New Psalmist Baptist Church October 25, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. Rep. Cummings passed away on October 17, 2019 at the age of 68 from “complications concerning longstanding health challenges.” (Photo by Julio Cortez-Pool/Getty Images)
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – OCTOBER 25: Former first lady Hillary Clinton, former Vice President Joe Biden and former President Bill Clinton arrive at the funeral service for Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) at New Psalmist Baptist Church on October 25, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. A sharecropper’s son who rose to become a civil rights champion and the chairman of the powerful House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, Cummings died last week of complications from longstanding health problems. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – OCTOBER 25: Maya Rockeymoore Cummings gestures while entering the sanctuary during funeral services for her late husband U.S. Representative Elijah Cummings (D-MD) at the New Psalmist Baptist Church October 25, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. Rep. Cummings passed away on October 17, 2019 at the age of 68 from “complications concerning longstanding health challenges.” (Photo by Julio Cortez-Pool/Getty Images)

