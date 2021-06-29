PHOTOS: Florida building collapse search continues

SURFSIDE, FL (AP/KRQE)- Tuesday, June 29 marked day six of the search of the remnants of the collapsed Florida condo building in an effort to find survivors. Officials have confirmed that the death toll remains at 11 with 150 still unaccounted for.

The Associated Press reports that rescue workers are using bucket brigades and heavy machinery to sift through the mound of concrete and twisted steel that remains from the wing of the 12-story building. Firefighters in addition to sniffer dogs and search experts using radar and sonar devices are among the efforts used in the search.

While no one has been found alive since hours after the building’s collapse last Thursday, authorities still report it’s still a search and rescue operation. The AP reports that in 2018 a Surfside town building official told board members that the now collapsed Champlain Towers building was in “very good shape” despite an engineering firm issuing a report that described key flaws in the structure just over a month prior.

The discussion came as the Champlain Towers was starting to explore what work was needed under city and county ordinances for the building in order to meet a 40-year recertification to arrive in 2021. The report, issued by engineering firm Morabito Consultants, highlighted the pool deck which was found to have waterproffing underneath that had failed and had been laid flat instead of sloping to drain water.

AP states this threatened the concrete slab under the pool as well as other structural areas. While several theories have emerged, there has been no definitive cause of the collapse.

People gather at a vigil, late Monday, June 28, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. The vigil remembered those that died, are missing and those injured after a residential building collapsed last Thursday. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Workers cut a large slab of concrete at the Champlain Towers South condo, Monday, June 28, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. Many people were still unaccounted for after Thursday’s fatal collapse. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Michelle Cash plays a quartz crystal merkaba during a vigil, Monday, June 28, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. The vigil remembered those who died, are missing and those injured after a residential building collapsed last Thursday. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

A rescue worker pauses to look up at what remains of the Champlain Towers South residential building, Monday, June 28, 2021 in Surfside, Fla. Many people were still unaccounted for after Thursday’s fatal collapse. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

South Florida Urban Search and Rescue team look through rubble for survivors at the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South condo building in Surfside, Fla., Monday, June 28, 2021. (Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald via AP)

A memorial wall of flowers and photos grows at the intersection of 88th Street and Harding Avenue near the collapsed Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Fla., near Miami, on Monday, June 28, 2021. (Emily Michot/Miami Herald via AP)

A heart-shaped mound of sand covered in flowers was built on the beach North of the collapsed Champlain Towers South Condo at 8777 Collins Ave in Surfside, Fla., Monday, June 28, 2021. (Emily MIchot/Miami Herald via AP)

Rescue workers dig through the rubble with the aid of a backhoe at site of the collapsed condominium in Surfside, Fla., Monday, June 28, 2021. (Jose A Iglesias/Miami Herald via AP)

A South Florida Urban Search and Rescue team member looks through rubble for survivors at the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South condo building in Surfside, Fla., Monday, June 28, 2021. (Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald via AP)

People embrace at a make-shift memorial outside St. Joseph Catholic Church, in Surfside, Fla., Monday, June 28, 2021, near the collapsed building for people still missing or dead. Many people were still unaccounted for after Thursday’s fatal collapse. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

A makeshift memorial is set up near the site of the collapsed condominium in Surfside, Fla., Monday, June 28, 2021. (Jose A Iglesias/Miami Herald via AP)

Florida’s Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis walks with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as they head to a press conference near the site of the collapsed Champlain Towers South Condo at 8777 Collins Ave in Surfside, Fla., Monday, June 28, 2021. (Emily Michot/Miami Herald via AP)

South Florida Urban Search and Rescue team look through rubble for survivors at the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South condo building in Surfside, Fla., Monday, June 28, 2021. (Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald via AP)

People leave the reunification center to board buses to observe the search and rescue effort at the nearby Champlain Towers South condominium, Monday, June 28, 2021, in the Surfside area of Miami. Many people are still unaccounted for after the building partially collapsed last Thursday. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Family members of people who were in the building at the Champlain Towers South Condo, Monday, June 28, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla., tour the site. Many people were still unaccounted for after Thursday’s fatal collapse. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)