PHOTOS: Florida building collapse search continues

SURFSIDE, FL (AP/KRQE)- Tuesday, June 29 marked day six of the search of the remnants of the collapsed Florida condo building in an effort to find survivors. Officials have confirmed that the death toll remains at 11 with 150 still unaccounted for.
The Associated Press reports that rescue workers are using bucket brigades and heavy machinery to sift through the mound of concrete and twisted steel that remains from the wing of the 12-story building. Firefighters in addition to sniffer dogs and search experts using radar and sonar devices are among the efforts used in the search.
While no one has been found alive since hours after the building’s collapse last Thursday, authorities still report it’s still a search and rescue operation. The AP reports that in 2018 a Surfside town building official told board members that the now collapsed Champlain Towers building was in “very good shape” despite an engineering firm issuing a report that described key flaws in the structure just over a month prior.
The discussion came as the Champlain Towers was starting to explore what work was needed under city and county ordinances for the building in order to meet a 40-year recertification to arrive in 2021. The report, issued by engineering firm Morabito Consultants, highlighted the pool deck which was found to have waterproffing underneath that had failed and had been laid flat instead of sloping to drain water.
AP states this threatened the concrete slab under the pool as well as other structural areas. While several theories have emerged, there has been no definitive cause of the collapse.